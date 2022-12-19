North Korea says rocket launch was test of 1st spy satellite

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test of a rocket with the test satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·4 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released black-and-white photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital and Incheon, a city just west of Seoul, in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to monitor its rival with its advancing technologies.

The rocket carrying the test satellite was launched Sunday to assess the satellite's photography and data transmission systems, KCNA said.

The country’s National Aerospace Development Administration called the test results “an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of reconnaissance satellite." It said it would complete the preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite by April next year, according to KCNA.

“From the images released, the resolution does not appear to be so impressive for military reconnaissance,” Soo Kim, a security analyst at the California-based RAND Corporation, said. “I’d note, however, that this is probably an ongoing development, so we may see more improvements to North Korea’s military reconnaissance capabilities over time.”

South Korea, Japan and U.S. authorities had said Sunday they had detected a pair of ballistic missile launches by North Korea from its northwestern Tongchang-ri area, where the North's satellite launch pad is located. They said the two missiles flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (340 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. This could mean North Korea might have fired a missile or two to send the test-piece satellite into space.

A spy satellite was on a wish list of sophisticated military assets Kim announced during a ruling party meeting early last year, together with multi-warhead missiles, solid-fueled long-range missiles, underwater-launched nuclear missiles and nuclear-powered submarines. Kim has called for such high-tech weapons systems and an expanded nuclear arsenal to pressure the United States to abandon its hostile polices on North Korea, an apparent reference to U.S.-led sanctions and the U.S.-South Korean military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korea has since taken steps to develop such weapons systems. In February and March, North Korea said it conducted tests to check a camera and data transmission systems to be used on a spy satellite. In November, it test-launched its developmental, longest-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, a weapon believed to be designed to carry multiple warheads. Last week, North Korea said it performed a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” to be used for a new strategic weapon, an apparent reference to a solid-fueled ICBM.

Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that North Korea will likely make a proper orbital launch for a reconnaissance satellite next April — probably around April 15, the birthday of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung. The day is one of the most important state anniversaries in North Korea.

Earlier this year, North Korea test-launched a record number of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable missiles with varying ranges to reach the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. It also legislated a law authorizing the preemptive use of nuclear weapons on a broad range of scenarios, causing security jitters in South Korea and elsewhere.

North Korea has avoided fresh U.N. sanctions for those moves, however, because U.N. Security Council permanent members Russia and China won't support U.S. attempts to impose them.

“Having codified his country’s nuclear law earlier this year, tested missiles of varying capabilities, and made it very clear he has no interest in diplomacy with the U.S. and South Korea, Kim has essentially paved the way for nuclearization,” Soo Kim, the analyst, said. “He’s lent the appearance that the only possible way out of this quagmire is for the international community to fold the conditions set forth by the regime."

She said a handful of other high-priority geopolitical concerns involving China and Russia “has allowed Kim to buy time and the grace of the international community to push forward with his plan.”

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios

    "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Zelenskiy made his remarks on the eve of a visit to Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin's amid discussion of a possible new offensive by Moscow and suggestions it could originate in Belarus. In his address, Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to Western nations to provide Ukraine with effective air defences.

  • Germany Pushes Back on Putin’s ‘Blackmail’ With Gas Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentGermany opened its first state-chartered liquefied natural gas vessel as Europe’s largest economy races to replace Russian gas amid an energy crunch and freezing temperatures.“As

  • Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery

    Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%. China, the world's top crude oil importer and No. 2 oil consumer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions.

  • Russia receives new batch of Shahed drones

    The Russian Federation has resumed strikes on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones thanks to a new batch, but they are using them more frugally. Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, during the 24/7 joint newscast Quote: "Yes, this is a new batch, but compared to the initial mass use of the Shahed drones, it is obviously a smaller number.

  • Military commissar says Russians would serve twice as long

    Mikhail Fotin, military commissar near Moscow, said [in a video - ed.] that next year the term of service in the army will be increased by one and a half, and then by two. After that, he said that the video was tampered with by the enemies.

  • Zelenskyy: We are preparing new summit already this winter

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated the convening of a special peace formula summit this winter. Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing a special summit already this winter.

  • Idaho murders – update: Moscow police track ‘patterns’ as college stabbings still unsolved after five weeks

    Moscow Police announced weeks ago that they had looked extensively at reports that college student Goncalves had a stalker, but were unable to link those reports to the murders.

  • Julia Ayrault aids balanced attack, helps Michigan State women's basketball roll

    Junior has best scoring performance of season to help Spartans to first win since Nov. 19.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

    Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture. The biggest change in the National Security Strategy is possession of “counterstrike capability” that Japan calls “indispensable."

  • Beloved Black Santa returns to Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall after pandemic break

    Smiles and laughs weren't hard to come by as several children at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall came to see a Santa that looked just like them. Kandiss Crone reports.

  • How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden

    President Biden is riding high in a number of ways as he closes the door on 2022. He’s coming off a strong midterm election that saw his party gain a Senate seat and two governorships. Democrats lost the House majority but did much better than expected, ensuring the GOP’s majority in the next Congress will…

  • Cities along U.S. southern border brace for expected migrant surge

    Along the U.S. southern border, two cities — El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico — prepared Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for emergency housing, food and other essentials.

  • Head of Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program to quit

    The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, says he will step down at the end of a six-year term heading the world's largest humanitarian organization. David Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. In a statement Saturday, Beasley said he will exit his role at the conclusion of his term in April 2023.

  • Ex-Mafia boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme who lived in Sharon, Weymouth, dies in prison at 89

    Weymouth native and former Sharon resident 'Cadillac Frank' Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss, has died in prison at the age of 89

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, says S. Korea

    STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday (December 18). That's according to South Korea and Japan. South Korea's presidential office "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions.The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two medium-range missiles flew about 311 miles.Japan's Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.“North Korea's series of rapidly escalating provocations threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and must not be tolerated. It violates the (United Nation’s) relevant Security Council resolutions, and Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through our embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned their actions.”He added that there had been no report of damages.The North's missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine.Experts say it would allow for quicker and more mobile launches of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.In November, Japanese officials said North Korea test-fired an ICMB that landed just 130 miles off Japan.Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two.The $320 billion plan will buy missiles capable of striking China, and ready it for sustained conflict.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 most advanced countries in space technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Space Technology. Space exploration is one of the hottest topics these days. As compared to the decade between 2010 and 2020, interest in the sector is […]

  • John Fetterman's TikTok Whisperer

    Newt Gingrich was not happy. It was the night of Dec. 6, minutes before the U.S. Senate race in Georgia was called for Raphael Warnock, and over on the Fox News show “Hannity,” the finger-pointing for Herschel Walker’s imminent loss had begun. One major culprit: TikTok. TikTok? The Chinese-owned social media platform, which hadn’t even existed at the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, should be banned “for national security reasons,” Gingrich said. “But as long as it’s legal,” he continued,

  • Russia launching drone attacks from inside the country as 'Crimea becomes more vulnerable'

    Russia will stop using Crimea as a base from which to launch drone attacks on Ukraine amid fears it is vulnerable to attack. Russia has used Iranian drones to carry out long range strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The weapons were previously launched from Crimea, which it occupies, but as Ukraine attempts to advance on the peninsula, Russia has moved its operations to the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, said the Ministry of Defence. “In recent days, there has been an uptick

  • Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's central bank governor on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for protesters. The unrest, which poses one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, also saw groups of oil workers holding protests on Saturday to demand higher wages, according to reports on social media. The wider unrest currently gripping Iran was triggered by the Sept. 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

  • North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan

    North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month.