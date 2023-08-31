North Korea says it simulated nuclear attack on South, rehearsed occupation

North Korea said it simulated a “scorched earth” nuclear attack on South Korea on Thursday and an ensuing land occupation.

The country launched two ballistic missiles from the capital Wednesday night as part of the tests, apparently meant to target command centers, key airfields and other military targets in the case of another Korean military conflict.

The missile tests were standard procedure, but the reveal of extensive occupation war plans shows increased aggression as the country protests joint U.S.-South Korea military drills.

The U.S. flew a group of B-1B bombers near the border on Wednesday as part of joint training exercises.

“(The aerial drill) is a serious threat to [North Korea] as it was just pursuant to the scenario for a preemptive nuclear strike at” the country, the Korean People’s Army general staff said. “The KPA will never overlook the rash acts of the U.S. forces and the [South Korean] military gangsters.”

The missiles traveled about 250 miles east into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff called the missiles a “a grave provocation.”

The tests are a continuation of escalated tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered factories to “drastically boost” production of ballistic missiles earlier this month.

North Korean state media reported that Kim visited military command posts Tuesday which were drilling occupation plans. The plans are meant to prepare for “occupying the whole territory of the southern half” in the event of war.

The South Korean unification ministry condemned the military planning, and said it’s the first time the country has acknowledged occupation drills since Kim came to power in 2011.

