North Korea says its spy satellite launch has failed, again

North Korea’s second attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit failed Thursday due to a malfunction in the third-stage of the rocket, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The unsuccessful launch came after North Korea’s first attempt failed in May, when the new satellite vehicle rocket Chollima-1 crashed into the sea soon after liftoff.

Pyongyang will try another launch in October, KCNA said.

The latest launch at dawn Thursday “failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight,” the report said.

The rocket broke into multiple parts before falling into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean in the early hours of Thursday, said Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defense Kimi Onoda.

After salvaging the debris, the South Korean military said the design of the latest satellite was too rudimentary to fulfill its function, even if it had been launched successfully.

The launch prompted Japan to issue an emergency call for residents of the southern Okinawa region to evacuate. The evacuation call has since been lifted.

Japan said North Korea sent an email Tuesday saying it planned to launch a satellite in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea between August 24 and 31, in an area that falls outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Following that email, the Japanese Coast Guard issued a navigational warning for this area and called on ships to watch out for falling objects.

Japan and South Korean have both condemned the launch.

In a news conference Thursday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan “strongly protests” North Korea’s latest launch and “condemns it in the strongest terms,” adding that the launch used ballistic missile technology.

Matsuno called the launch “a serious matter that violates the United Nations Security Council resolution that prohibits any launches using ballistic missile technology by North Korea.”

He said the Japanese government had called an emergency meeting and is collecting and analyzing details of the launch, which would be shared with the public as soon as it becomes available.

There have been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft so far, Matsuno added.

South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) also condemned the launch, which it said was a “serious violation of the UN Security Council resolution.”

The NSC deplored North Korea for “driving its people to starvation and death by wasting the few resources they have on reckless provocations.”

In a meeting Thursday morning, the NSC members pledged to strengthen cooperation with the United States and Japan to prevent North Korea’s illegal activities such as exploitation of North Korean workers overseas, cyber hacking, and smuggling at sea.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol received a report of the NSC discussions and ordered the NSC to share Thursday’s analysis results with the US and Japan, and “prepare for North Korea’s additional provocations,” according to a statement released by the country’s presidential office.

North Korea is expected to celebrate its 75th foundation day on September 9 with a military parade.

Had the launch been successful it would have been a timely boost for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com