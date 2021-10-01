North Korea says it tested a new anti-aircraft missile

North Korea tested a new anti-aircraft missile Thursday, the country announced Friday, according to AP.

Why it matters: The test was the country's latest weapons firings since it restarted missile launches in September in protest of international sanctions.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

South Korea, Japan and the United States, which typically confirm North Korean weapon tests, did not do so with the anti-aircraft missile firing, potentially indicating that they did not consider it to be a major test.

What they're saying: The Korean Central News Agency said the test is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system," according to AP.

The big picture: It comes after a flurry of missile launches around the Korean Peninsula last month.

Go deeper: North Korea forgoes typical saber-rattling in midnight military parade

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.