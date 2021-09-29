North Korea says it tested a hypersonic missile

Kim Jong Un. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea said on Wednesday that its military successfully fired a newly developed hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the latest in a series of weapon launches.

The state-run KCNA news agency called the missile "a strategic weapon," Axios reports, implying that it has nuclear capabilities. KCNA went on to state that "national defense scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile," which met technical requirements, "including the guiding maneuverability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead."

Tuesday's launch took place shortly before North Korea's UN envoy demanded that the United States and South Korea stop their joint military exercises. Over the weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said her country would resume talks with South Korea, as long as Seoul ends what she called its "hostile policies" and "double-dealing standards."

