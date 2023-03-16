North Korea says U.S, South Korea drills are dangerous provocation

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea's ambassador warned on Thursday that recent military drills by the United States and South Korea were a dangerous provocation that could lead to a crisis, adding that the countries appeared to be preparing for a war of aggression.

"This is an extremely dangerous provocative military action that intentionally destroys the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region," North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Han Tae Song told the Conference on Disarmament, adding that this could lead to a "full, uncontrolled and unpredictable crisis".

He added that North Korea's recent drills were countermeasures in response to the U.S. and South Korean actions.

