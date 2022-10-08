North Korea Says US Aircraft Carrier’s Presence Is ‘Worrisome’

Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea said its armed forces are taking a serious approach toward “extremely worrisome” developments on the Korean Peninsula, citing the US deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group to the region.

The carrier has caused a “huge negative splash to the regional situation,” according to official news agency KCNA, citing a defense ministry spokesman.

North Korea fired 10 ballistic missiles in less than two weeks, including two on Thursday toward waters where the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group had been deployed.

Kim Jong Un’s Silence as Missiles Fly Shows Strategy Shift

The launches have corresponded with the carrier group’s movements around the Korean Peninsula starting in late September. The USS Ronald Reagan had returned to the region after North Korea on Tuesday fired its first missile over Japan in five years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

