North Korea says US carrier's return aggravates tensions

4
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast. The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area after North Korea fired a powerful missile over Japan earlier this week to protest the carrier group's previous training with South Korea.

The Reagan’s redeployment is “an event of considerably huge negative splash to the regional situation,” an unidentified spokesman at the North Korean Defense Ministry said in remarks carried by state media. “The armed forces of (North Korea) is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

He also called the Reagan’s return “a sort of military bluffing” to issue a warning over North Korea’s “righteous reaction” to “the extremely provocative and threatening joint military drills of the U.S. and South Korea.”

North Korea regards U.S.-South Korean military exercises as an invasion rehearsal and is especially sensitive if such drills involve U.S. strategic assets like an aircraft carrier. North Korea has argued it was forced to pursue a nuclear weapons program to cope with U.S. nuclear threats. U.S. and South Korean officials have repeatedly said they have no intentions of attacking the North.

In the past two weeks, North Korea has fired 10 ballistic missiles into the sea in five launch events, adding to its record-breaking pace of weapons tests this year. The recent weapons tests include a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years and demonstrated a range to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond.

Earlier this year, North Korea tested other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that place the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance.

North Korea’s testing spree indicates its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the U.S. and wants to focus on expanding his weapons arsenal. But some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to wrest greater outside concessions, such as the recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim thinks is essential in getting crippling U.N. sanctions on his country lifted.

The Reagan carrier group’s latest training with the South Korean navy is to end on Saturday.

South Korean officials recently said North Korea was also prepared to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while maintaining readiness to perform its first underground nuclear test since 2017.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stages carrier drills, announces new sanctions, after N.Korea launches

    SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill. The United States also announced new sanctions on Friday in response to North Korea's latest missile launches this week, targeting a fuel procurement network that it said supports Pyongyang's weapons programs and its military. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the maritime drills with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group would continue into Saturday in waters off South Korea's east coast.

  • Zelenskyy clarifies that he called for preventive sanctions against Russia, not strikes on its territory

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 21:47 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for preventive sanctions against Russia in response to the efforts of Russian officials to "prepare their society" for the possible use of nuclear weapons.

  • Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

  • Belarus has shipped nearly 30 ammunition carriages to Russia since October, says General Staff

    Since the beginning of October, Belarus has sent almost 30 train carriage of ammunition to Russian troops in Ukraine for Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov announced at a briefing on Oct. 6. The carriages have mostly been to the Donetsk and Kherson directions, he added.

  • Kanye West Says It 'Hurts' His Feelings That People Think He's 'Crazy'

    "It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?' " Kanye West said during his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News

  • Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko 'weakened' by his support for Putin's war

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya - who herself had been mentioned as a possible winner this year - also said Belarusians deserved global recognition for standing up to "a dictator". "A weakened Kremlin means a weakened Lukashenko," Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Paris.

  • U.S. carrier, South Korean warships start new drills amid tensions with North

    The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of its weapons tests.

  • Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

    A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city.

  • Nord Stream investigation finds evidence of detonations, Swedish police say

    HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations, strengthening suspicions of "gross sabotage", Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks after the pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, were damaged at the start of last week.

  • A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

    The Lürssen vessel Nord is connected to the third-richest man in Russia.

  • Taiwan economy minister to address 'concerns' during US visit

    Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua will visit the United States next week to respond to what her office called "concerns" about supply chains and geopolitical issues and will also visit U.S. tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • Le’Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut against MMA’s Uriah Hall on Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card

    Le'Veon Bell will make his pro boxing debut against MMA's Uriah Hall on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card on Oct. 29.

  • Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The Tesla CEO has come under fire for several days, after proposing a perceived pro-Russian peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green apologized for fight, isn't expected to miss any games

    Golden State star Draymond Green apologized to his teammates on Thursday, one day after he was involved in a physical altercation with Jordan Poole.

  • Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law

    For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, an autoimmune disease that can cause joint pain and inflammation in body parts including the hands, knees and ankles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now 14, Emma relies on methotrexate and a combination of other medications to be able to do basic functions like walking, brushing her hair and attending school in-person, according to Preble.

  • Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.While George Santayana famously wrote in his book, The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress, that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” a paradoxica

  • GOP steps up crime message in midterm's final stretch

    The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.” The ad from Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in next month's election, included video of an assault in California.

  • Goldman Sachs reiterates bullish call on Target stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goldman Sachs Analyst Kate McShane reiterating a Buy rating on Target stock.

  • Judge dismisses case over FBI raid of 1,400 private safe-deposit boxes and seizure of millions in jewelry and cash

    A district-court judge ruled on September 29 that the FBI did not violate the Fourth Amendment after Robert Frommer brought suit against the agency.