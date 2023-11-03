North Korea sends over 1 million shells, long arm of HUR, ATACMS push Russian choppers further back

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Friday, November 3, 2023.

● North Korea sends over 1 million artillery shells to Russia, Ukraine reports

In a sign that Russia is running low on its ammunition, North Korea has reportedly supplied Russia with more than 1 million artillery shells, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov , has said.





● Ukraine receives 40 French armored vehicles — report

The Ukrainian military has likely recently received 40 French AMX-10RC armored fighting vehicles in recent weeks, Bulgarian Military news outlet reported on Nov. 1.





● Ukrainian official warns Russia preparing ‘mass missile barrage’ to destroy critical infrastructure in winter

Russia is stockpiling missiles to attack Ukraine's infrastructure facilities in winter, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on national television on Nov. 2.





● How one of Ukraine’s elite units fights at frontlines and in Russian rear

From defending Moschun outside Kyiv to sabotage on enemy territory — NV describes the combat path of a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) special unit.





● Ukraine’s top general unveils his strategic blueprint — The Economist

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has taken a significant turn, shifting into what Ukrainian military leader Valeri iZaluzhnyi terms as “positional warfare,” a form of combat reminiscent of the trench warfare seen during World War I.







● Zaluzhnyi warns F-16s may arrive too late, as Russia’s modern S-400 air defense system can reach past Dnipro

Western F-16 fighters may be "less helpful" next year as Russia has improved its weapons and air defense system, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with UK weekly news magazine The Economist published on Nov. 1.





● Ukrainian drones once again breach occupied Crimea's ‘impenetrable’ air defenses

The Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea was attacked by drones overnight on Nov. 2, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.





● Ukrainian ATACMS attacks force rapid pullback by Russia as deeper strikes loom with longer-range arms

Russia has pulled attack helicopters further back from the front line in response to Ukraine’s recent attacks with ATACMS missiles, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said on Ukrainian national television on Nov. 2.





● Avdiivka faces ongoing threat as Russian forces regroup — Tavria front spokesperson

Russian invasion forces have eased their attacks on Avdiivka to replace their losses and regroup, Oleksandr Shtupun, Tavria front defense forces spokesperson, said on national television on Nov. 2.





● H&M to reopen its Ukraine stores in November — Foreign Ministry

Swedish apparel multinational H&M will reopen its stores in Ukraine in November, having shuttered them at the very onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced via Telegram on Nov. 1.

