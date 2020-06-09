North Korea halts all communications with South in row over leafleting

North Korean students held a rally to denounce defectors on Monday

North Korea has said it will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines with the South, including a hotline between the two nations' leaders.

The North said this was the first in a series of actions, describing South Korea as "the enemy".

Daily calls, which have been made to a liaison office located in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, will cease from Tuesday.

The two states had set up the office to reduce tensions after talks in 2018.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because no peace agreement was reached when the Korean War ended in 1953.

North Korea "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office... from 12:00 on 9 June 2020," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report said.

Military communication channels will also be cut, North Korea said.

When the liaison office was temporarily closed in January because of Covid-19 restrictions, contact between the two states was maintained by phone.

The two Koreas made two phone calls a day through the office, at 09:00 and 17:00. On Monday, the South said that for the first time in 21 months, its morning call had gone unanswered, although contact was made in the afternoon.

"We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face-to-face with the south Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay," KNCA said.

Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, threatened last week to close the office unless South Korea stopped defector groups from sending leaflets into the North.

She said the leaflet campaign was a hostile act that violated the peace agreements made during the 2018 Panmunjom summit between the South's Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un.

Analysis box by Laura Bicker, Seoul correspondent

It's likely that this shut down isn't just about sending leaflets over the border - but instead, all part of a grander plan by Pyongyang.

North Korea may be creating a crisis in order to use the tension as leverage in later talks. In short, it could be simply spoiling for a fight to get attention and ask for more from its neighbour.

They've played this particular game before in 2013 to try to win more concessions from South Korea.

It's also a good distraction domestically. Kim Jong-un is failing to deliver the economic prosperity he keeps promising and rumours continue to circulate that Covid-19 is affecting parts of the country. Giving the nation a common enemy helps rally his people back around a cause.

It's worth noting one of the two signatures on this policy. Kim's sister, Kim Yo-Jong gave the order to sever ties with Seoul. This gives her a platform and the spotlight and will fuel more speculation that she is being groomed as a potential leader.

But how disappointing this must be for the Moon administration. Two years ago in a wave of optimism, the country cheered as the two leaders met and agreed to keep the phone lines open. Now all calls to the North are not being picked up.

And the question is, if this is just the start of Pyongyang's plan, what comes next?

North Korean defectors occasionally send balloons carrying leaflets critical of the communist region into the North, sometimes with supplies to entice North Koreans to pick them up.

North Koreans can only get news from state-controlled media, and most do not have access to the internet.

Ties between the North and South appeared to improve in 2018, when the leaders of both countries met three times. Such high-level meetings had not taken place in over a decade.

But Pyongyang largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a summit between Kim and US president Donald Trump in Hanoi last year that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-1953 Korean war ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

  • US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
    BBC

    US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police

    US Democrats in Congress have proposed sweeping legislation to reform American police, following weeks of protests against police brutality and racism. The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct, ban chokeholds, and addresses racism. It comes as Minneapolis lawmakers vowed to disband the city's police force.

  • Reuters

    Darfur militia leader in ICC custody after arrest in Central Africa

    Darfur militia leader Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the International Criminal Court to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity after surrendering to authorities in the Central African Republic, the ICC said on Tuesday. Kushayb is the first Sudanese suspect to be transferred to the ICC. The court issued an arrest warrant for him in 2007, accusing him of murder, rape and pillage in the western Sudanese region of Darfur between 2003 and 2004.

  • North Korea expected to shut down all communications with the South
    Business Insider

    North Korea expected to shut down all communications with the South

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong at the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House in April 2018. Pool/Getty Images North Korea will cut off all communications with the South on Monday evening, according to Yonhap News Agency. Since 2018, the two countries have conducted two phone calls each day on 9:00 a.m.

  • Fauci is "Very Concerned" That George Floyd Protests Will Spread Coronavirus
    The National Interest

    Fauci is "Very Concerned" That George Floyd Protests Will Spread Coronavirus

    Click here to read the full original article. Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday said he is “very concerned” that mass protests held over the police-involved death of George Floyd will spark a coronavirus resurgence. “It is the perfect set up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips which might turn into some surges,” Fauci said in an interview on WTOP, a Washington, D.C. radio station.

  • Minneapolis City Council President Claims Fear of Dismantling Police ‘Comes From A Place of Privilege’
    National Review

    Minneapolis City Council President Claims Fear of Dismantling Police ‘Comes From A Place of Privilege’

    Fears of dismantling local police forces come from a “place of privilege,” Minneapolis City Council president Lisa Bender told CNN on Monday. “I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors, and I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege,” Bender responded. Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender on the intent to defund and dismantle the city's police department: “[We] have looked up ways we can shift the response away from our armed police officers… the groundwork is laid already.”

  • Brazil records big surge as global deaths approach 400,000
    NBC News

    Brazil records big surge as global deaths approach 400,000

    Fears continue to grow over the growth of COVID-19 in Latin America, with the number of confirmed cases in Brazil passing that of Italy to make it the second worst-affected country, after the United States. Brazil recorded 1,349 deaths in a single day Thursday — only the U.S. and the U.K. have declared more COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of minimizing the effects of the crisis.

  • Kamala Harris Schools Meghan McCain on ‘Defund the Police’
    The Daily Beast

    Kamala Harris Schools Meghan McCain on ‘Defund the Police’

    Many activists right now are calling for a defunding of the police,” McCain said when it was her turn to question the senator, citing the Minneapolis City Council vote that would go even further in dismantling that city's police department. I want to know from you, do you support defunding and removing the police from American communities, and if not, why do you think there is such a hard time being differentiated right now between defunding and reforming police departments? So Meghan, I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America,” Harris began.

  • Reebok and gyms cut ties with CrossFit after CEO’s tweets spark outrage
    TODAY

    Reebok and gyms cut ties with CrossFit after CEO’s tweets spark outrage

    A series of tweets by CrossFit CEO and founder Greg Glassman has prompted affiliated gyms and a major sponsor to cancel their partnerships with the fitness regimen. On Saturday evening, the 63-year-old replied to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington, that called "racism and discrimination ... critical public health issues." Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response.

  • New York starts reopening as WHO says virus 'worsening' worldwide
    AFP

    New York starts reopening as WHO says virus 'worsening' worldwide

    New York City -- the epicenter of America's coronavirus outbreak -- began partially reopening its shattered economy Monday after almost three months of lockdown, as the World Health Organization warned the health crisis was "worsening" worldwide. Some 400,000 New Yorkers were allowed to return to work as retailers began offering limited in-store and curbside pickup, with construction and manufacturing also permitted to resume operations. "It's good to be back," said Michael Ostergren, manager of the Shakespeare and Co bookshop on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where a trickle of customers arrived shortly after the doors reopened.

  • 80% of Americans feel that the country is 'out of control' these days, new poll finds
    INSIDER

    80% of Americans feel that the country is 'out of control' these days, new poll finds

    Reuters Amid record unemployment, more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, and nationwide protests over police brutality, approximately 80% of Americans and registered voters said they feel the country is "out of control" in a new WSJ/NBC News poll. Of those surveyed, just 15% thought things in the US were under control. About 75% of Democrats said it could take a year to return to control COVID-19, while 32% of Republicans who strongly support the president said the outbreak has already been controlled.

  • Outcry in South Africa after woman found stabbed and hanging from tree
    BBC

    Outcry in South Africa after woman found stabbed and hanging from tree

    There are high levels of violence against women in South Africa and last year President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was one of "the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman". Crime statistics released last year showed that 2,930 adult women were murdered in a 12-month period from 2017 to 2018, which amounts to one murder every three hours. BBC Africa Live: Updates from the continent 'I was raped, now I fear for my daughters' Sharp rise in South Africa murder and sex offences Remembering the student who fought campus rape Ms Pule went missing last week and her body was found on Monday, the Sowetan newspaper reports.

  • China demands proof from U.S. senator for COVID-19 accusation
    Reuters

    China demands proof from U.S. senator for COVID-19 accusation

    China on Monday challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries. "Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage western countries in their vaccine development, then please let him present the evidence. There's no need to be shy," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing in response to the Republican senator's comments to BBC TV.

  • Tyson reverts to its pre-pandemic absentee policy. More than 7,100 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including hundreds in recent weeks
    Business Insider

    Tyson reverts to its pre-pandemic absentee policy. More than 7,100 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including hundreds in recent weeks

    Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS Tyson returned to its pre-coronavirus pandemic absentee policy last week, after relaxing its policy to avoid punishing workers who stay home due to illness. There have been at least 7,185 cases of COVID-19 tied to Tyson during the coronavirus pandemic, including hundreds of cases in recent weeks. At least 24 workers have died.

  • Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Will Leave City after Plant Burned in Riots
    National Review

    Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Will Leave City after Plant Burned in Riots

    A Minneapolis manufacturing company whose plant was set on fire by rioters plans to leave the city, saying that city officials afforded them no assistance in handling the destruction. “They don't care about my business,” 7-Sigma Inc.'s president and owner, Kris Wyrobek, told The Star Tribune about Minneapolis public officials. The 7-Sigma plant in south Minneapolis, which the company has maintained since 1987, shut down several hours early around 7 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. as a precautionary measure on the first night of rioting.

  • Coronavirus: Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro forced into U-turn on releasing death figures following national uproar
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro forced into U-turn on releasing death figures following national uproar

    Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been forced into a U-turn on releasing data showing Brazil's total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths following a national uproar. In a move officials said was personally ordered by the president, months' worth of coronavirus data vanished from Brazil's health ministry website overnight on Friday, with a supreme court judge describing the manoeuvre as “totalitarian”. The health ministry said it would only report Covid-19 cases and deaths that had occurred in the previous 24 hours - just days after the South America country reported its daily record number of deaths.

  • McEnany bashes Romney for supporting Black Lives Matter movement
    Yahoo News Video

    McEnany bashes Romney for supporting Black Lives Matter movement

    White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday criticized Sen. Mitt Romney for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement after he marched with demonstrators in Washington, D.C.

  • A tale of two mothers: How Texas couple claimed their baby from Ukraine despite lockdown
    NBC News

    A tale of two mothers: How Texas couple claimed their baby from Ukraine despite lockdown

    It took the Straubs more than three days to travel from Dallas to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. A baby was waiting for them in Kyiv. Whether the Straubs would be able to enter Ukraine — or would be stopped by travel restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus — they did not know.

  • Chinese fighter jets briefly enter Taiwan airspace: Taipei
    AFP

    Chinese fighter jets briefly enter Taiwan airspace: Taipei

    Chinese fighter jets briefly entered Taiwan's airspace on Tuesday, forcing the island to scramble its own, Taipei said shortly after announcing plans for its largest annual live-fire military drill. "The military is fully monitoring sea and air conditions around the Taiwan Strait and takes active responsive measures to defend our territorial safety," it said in a statement. China has ramped up fighter flights and warship crossings near Taiwan or through the Taiwan Strait since President Tsai Ing-wen was first elected in 2016, as she has refused to acknowledge that the island is part of "one China".

  • Embattled NY Times Opinion Editor James Bennet Resigns After Staff Revolt
    The Daily Beast

    Embattled NY Times Opinion Editor James Bennet Resigns After Staff Revolt

    New York Times opinion editor James Bennet on Sunday announced that he has resigned, effectively immediately, following an internal revolt over Republican Sen. Tom Cotton's “Send in the Troops” column published last week. The newspaper announced that Katie Kingsbury will step in as an interim opinion page editor through the election; and that Bennet's deputy editor Jim Dao is being reassigned back to the newsroom. Bennet came under intense scrutiny late last week after publishing a column from pro-Trump Sen. Cotton calling upon President Donald Trump to send in the military as a response to nationwide protests against police brutality.

  • What does 'defund the police' mean and why some say 'reform' is not enough
    USA TODAY

    What does 'defund the police' mean and why some say 'reform' is not enough

    Protests around the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have reignited conversations about the role of police in society, and a growing voice among some activists calls to "defund the police." In Minneapolis, a veto-proof majority of the City Council committed to dismantling its police department, breaking with Mayor Jacob Frey's desire to make changes but not break up the embattled police force. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to cut as much as $150 million that was part of a planned increase in the police department's budget, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the city would move funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services, while keeping the city safe.

  • North Korea halts all communications with South in row over leafleting
    BBC

    North Korea halts all communications with South in row over leafleting

    North Korea has said it will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines with the South, including a hotline between the two nations' leaders. The North said this was the first in a series of actions, describing South Korea as "the enemy". Daily calls, which have been made to a liaison office located in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, will cease from Tuesday.

  • US police have fatally shot nearly 1,000 people a year since police-brutality protests erupted, Washington Post finds
    INSIDER

    US police have fatally shot nearly 1,000 people a year since police-brutality protests erupted, Washington Post finds

    A Washington Post tally found that police officers in the US had fatally shot nearly 1,000 people a year since 2015. The Post says this year seems to be on a similar pace, with 463 people killed in police shootings so far. Most of the people were armed, and about half were white, but The Post did find that Black people had been killed at disproportionate rates.

  • DOJ Claims Flynn Was Involved in Conspiracy to Target Turkish Exile
    National Review

    DOJ Claims Flynn Was Involved in Conspiracy to Target Turkish Exile

    The Justice Department said in a new court filing that it is “unsustainable” to suggest that Michael Flynn “was not a part of any conspiracy” with members of the Turkish government. The filing was drafted as part of the government's case against Bijan Rafiekian, a former business partner of Flynn who was prosecuted by Robert Mueller on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. The development marks a departure from the DOJ's decision last month to drop charges against Flynn.

  • Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears
    Reuters

    Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears

    Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus after cases in the country topped 100,000, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Some 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Official data show haj and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year.

  • Why Did Iran Want This Florida Man In Exchange For an American Veteran? (Think Herpes)
    The National Interest

    Why Did Iran Want This Florida Man In Exchange For an American Veteran? (Think Herpes)

    An Iranian-American doctor from Florida has arrived in Iran as part of an arrangement to free U.S. Navy veteran Michael White. American dermatologist Matteo Taerri pleaded guilty in December to violating U.S. economic sanctions on Iran. Another Iranian scientist, Sirous Asgari, was also deported to Iran last week as part of an unrelated case, although the Trump administration denies his role in any prisoner exchange.