North Korea silent on apparent detention of US soldier

North Korea has remained silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who crossed the border from South Korea on Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as Private 2nd Class Travis King, who willfully ran across the border during a tour of the border village of Panmunjom, according to U.S. officials. King, 23, was being held in a South Korean prison on assault charges, but was recently released and was set to fly back to Fort Bliss, Texas on Monday.

He had joined the tour of the area located within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and crossed the North Korea border Tuesday afternoon. The American-led U.N. Command said Tuesday he is being detained in North Korea, marking the first time an American has been detained in the country in nearly five years.

North Korea has not commented on King’s apparent detention, as experts have suggested that the country may use him as a bargaining chip with the U.S. or use him in propaganda. U.S. officials said they are working to address the incident, but it is unclear how because King crossed the border willingly.

“We’re very early in this event, and so there’s a lot that that we’re still trying to learn, but what we do know is that one of our service members who was on a tour willfully and without authorization crossed the military demarcation line,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

“I’m absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of our troop. And so we will remain focused on this,” he added.

King’s detainment comes as tensions continue to rise between North Korea and the U.S. North Korea launched two short-range missiles early Wednesday morning in what appears to be an act of protest against a U.S. nuclear submarine arriving in South Korea on Tuesday for the first time in more than 40 years.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, told ABC News that she was shocked when she heard her son crossed the North Korean border, adding that she spoke to her son just “a few days ago,” when he told her he was returning to Fort Bliss. She also noted she just wants him to “come home.”

“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Gates said.

