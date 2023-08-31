North Korea simulates invasion in ‘scorched earth’ nuclear strike drill

Missiles from North Korea's tactical nuclear operation unit are launched at an undisclosed location - reuters

North Korea said it had conducted a simulated “scorched-earth” nuclear strike on South Korea and rehearsed invading its neighbour as it accused Seoul and Washington of planning their own preemptive nuclear attack.

The North’s missile unit fired two ballistic missiles while conducting a “nuclear strike mission”, the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement published on Thursday by state newswire KCNA.

Assessments by South Korean and Japanese authorities said the two short-range missiles travelled a distance of about 360-400 kilometres (225-250 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometres (30 miles) before landing in the water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Pyongyang said the missile launches sent a “clear message” to Seoul and Washington - Reuters

The reports contained unusual detail about Pyongyang’s war strategy, revealing that the drill simulated repelling a sudden invasion, then launching a nuclear counterattack against key targets in the South including military headquarters before sweeping in to occupy “the whole territory of the southern half”.

KCNA said: “The KPA staged a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched-earth strikes at major command centres and operational airfields of the ROK [Republic of Korea] military gangsters on Wednesday night.”

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper ran pictures of leader Kim Jong-un looking at battleplans and pointing to a blurred map with a long stick, while senior army officers listened to his orders.

Kim Jong-un at a training centre with army officials - reuters

North Korea's state broadcaster KCNA aired footage of the military exercise - reuters/reuters

Pyongyang said it was sending a “clear message” to Seoul and Washington, which are about to wrap up an 11-day annual joint military drill that has involved at least one US B-1B strategic bomber flying above the Korean Peninsula.

B-1B bombers can carry a huge number of conventional weapons. The North describes the planes as “nuclear strategic”, although they were switched to conventional weaponry in the 1990s.

The show of force involving the bomber was “no different from revealing to the world that they are moving toward a pre-planned nuclear preemptive strike against us,” said North Korea.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff called the North’s drills “a grave provocation” - reuters

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff called the North’s drills “a grave provocation”, saying they threatened international peace and violated UN Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic launches by Pyongyang.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said Washington’s commitment to the defence of South Korea and Japan remains “ironclad”.

The two short-range missiles travelled up to 400 kilometres before landing in the water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan - reuters

Tensions have been spiralling on the Peninsula since the collapse of denuclearisation talks in 2019. The North has staged more than 100 weapons tests since early 2022.

On Wednesday, officials at the new US Space Forces command near Seoul, said the US and South Korean militaries were on track to more closely streamline their systems for tracking and quickly assessing North Korean missile launches.

Separately, the White House has warned North Korea against selling munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine after US intelligence showed the two nations are “actively advancing” high-level talks on weapons supplies.

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, have exchanged letters pledging to increase cooperation, said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman.

