Reuters

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France in favor of a U.S. and British deal, as France said it has a "crisis in confidence" with Washington. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-SECURITY/AUSTRALIA-FRANCE/jnpweyabzpw/USA-SECURITY-AUSTRALIA.jpg with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.