North Korea’s Submarine-Launched Missile Test Violates the Gentleman’s Agreement with Trump

Last week North Korea tested a missile potentially deliverable from a submarine, although it may, in fact, have been tested from an underwater barge. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has shrugged this off, however. Scheduled working-level talks with North Korea went forward. This has been its standard practice all year. North Korea has tested one short-range missile after another in 2018. Trump and his team have said little though.

Trump asserts – albeit with little independent corroboration – that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have an agreement that Kim will not test a long-range missile. Call it a ‘gentleman’s agreement,’ as none of the statements between Kim and Trump in the last eighteen months actually commit Kim to such restraint. Nevertheless, Trump has hyped this idea for a while, and Kim appears to be sticking to it, or at least dancing around it with short-range tests which do not quite violate its spirit.

A submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) pushes this agreement to the breaking point. Trump’s critics will claim it reveals Trump’s ‘deals’ as the fictions they have always been. Kim has technically not tested a long-range missile. The flight trajectory itself only took the missile a few hundred miles across the sea into Japanese waters. But with the mobility of a submarine, an SLBM obviates the value to the U.S. of a North Korean long-range test ban.

