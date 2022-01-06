North Korea successfully tested hypersonic missile, says report

·2 min read
The Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK test-fired a hypersonic missile in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 January 2022.
State media KNCA reported the missile had "precisely hit" a target located 700km away.

North Korea successfully tested a hypersonic missile on Wednesday, its first major weapons test this year, said a state media report.

KCNA said it "precisely hit" a set target 700km (434 miles) away.

This is the second reported test of a hypersonic missile, which can avoid detection for longer than ballistic missiles.

The test comes as its leader Kim Jong-un had earlier vowed to bolster Pyongyang's defences.

Mr Kim said in a New Year's speech that Pyongyang would continue to strengthen its defence capabilities due to an increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea tested a variety of missiles last year amid stalled talks with the South and US.

Pyongyang joins a small number of countries, including the United States and China, in attempting to develop hypersonic missiles.

The latest launch was first detected by the Japanese coast guard early on Wednesday, before being confirmed by defence authorities in Seoul.

In Wednesday's test, the "hypersonic gliding warhead" detached from its rocket booster and manoeuvred 120 km (75 miles) laterally before it "precisely hit" a target 700 km (430 miles) away, KCNA reported.

It said the test also confirmed components such as flight control and its ability to operate in the winter.

Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 miles per hour).

Defence expert from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Ankit Panda told news wire Reuters the recently-launched missile is not the exact same hypersonic missile that was tested last September - the Hwasong-8 - but that it does share a few similar features.

The new missile was first debuted during at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October 2021.

Diagram showing arc of ICBM v hypersonic
Diagram showing arc of ICBM v hypersonic

The tests come as Pyongyang struggles with food shortages due to a coronavirus blockade that has severely affected its economy.

At the end-of-year meeting, Mr Kim said the country was facing a "great life-and-death struggle", adding that increasing development and improving people's living standards were among this year's goals.

Despite this, North Korea shows no sign of slowing down its weapons program, saying they are needed for its own self-defence.

The US has been calling for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, and Pyongyang's relationship with President Joe Biden's administration has so far been fraught with tension.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The snow-covered trenches of Ukraine's frontline

    Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders have alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies in recent weeks, though the soldiers here say they are ready for any escalation from Russia."I don't plan to stay here forever," Martin tells Reuters. "I plan to repel [a Russian attack] and come back home so that my daughter will later say, 'Wow, father, you managed to stop a superpower with your own hands.'"U.S. officials have warned Russia might launch a new attack against Ukraine as early as the second half of January when the ground will be harder, making it easier for tanks and other armor to move swiftly.Russia has demanded security guarantees from the West in order to defuse the current crisis. Moscow denies it is planning a new military offensive and accuses Kyiv of building up its own forces in the east of the country.

  • UAE Faces Risk of Inclusion on Global Watchlist Over Dirty Money

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is at increased risk of being placed on a global watchdog’s list of countries subject to more oversight for shortcomings in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, even after a recent government push to stamp out illicit transactions.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump,

  • Pfizer expects updated COVID-19 vaccine data for kids under 5 by April

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc expects the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE by April, a top company scientist said on Wednesday. "The study has been amended to give a third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination," Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, a Pfizer vaccine researcher said at a meeting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). In December, Pfizer said it was changing the design of the trial because children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine did not have the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine generated in older children.

  • Attractive Valuation Makes These 3 Stocks a ‘Buy,’ Say Top Analysts

    Let’s take a moment to talk about investment strategies. Every investor needs one – whether a hedge fund billionaire or a small-time retail investor, getting into the market without a clear plan is a recipe for failure. Two of the clearest such strategies are also among the simplest. Investors can find an expert, one of the Wall Street pros with a solid record evaluating stocks, and follow his or her trail of stock choices. Investors can also buy into stocks with attractively low prices. ‘Buy lo

  • Jimmy Carter warns American democracy ‘has become dangerously fragile’ in sobering Jan 6 essay

    Former president pens op-ed for The New York Times in wake of subversive election threats

  • India Offers Potential ‘Gold’ for U.S. Leagues Amid China Tumult

    In recent weeks, the Women’s Tennis Association decided to suspend future events in China as a response to the country’s failure to adequately address the sexual assault allegations made by WTA Tour player Peng Shuai. The White House, meanwhile, announced plans for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in response to the “ongoing […]

  • Capitol riot: Biden to blame Trump for 'carnage' one year on

    On the attack's anniversary, Mr Biden will say his predecessor holds "singular responsibility".

  • Week 18 NFL DFS: Target players, teams with something on the line

    Some squads will be fighting for playoffs spots, others will seek to finish off the regular season on a positive note. Dalton Del Don shares his DFS tips for navigating Week 18.

  • Boeing lands major 737 Max order with Airbus customer

    The 737 Max narrowly beat out the Airbus A220 as Allegiant aims to expand its fleet to meet the expected rise in demand for air travel in the coming years, Reuters reported.

  • Record-breaking COVID cases in Florida causing strain in hospitals

    An average of more than 550,000 Americans are testing positive every day, about 10% of them are in Florida

  • Luis Ortiz injury forces change in heavyweight contender picture

    A Luis Ortiz injury has forced a change in the heavyweight contender picture.

  • Ivanka Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Are Being Asked to Testify in Yet Another Trump Investigation

    Things are getting even dicier for the Trump family. The ongoing legal battles for former President Donald Trump have essentially defined his post-White House life, and now, his kids are getting pulled into yet another investigation about his business dealings. Donald Trump’s kids Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were issued subpoenas by New York […]

  • Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a "terrorist threat". Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian republic faces the worst unrest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/kazakhstan-government-resigns-after-violent-protests-over-fuel-price-2022-01-05 in more than a decade, initially triggered by a fuel price rise. "It is actually no longer a threat, it is an undermining of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me... to help them urgently," Tokayev said.

  • Earth makes its closest annual approach to the sun

    Earth is at perihelion on Tuesday, making its closest approach to the sun of 2022.

  • Jay Gruden has his opinion on the Washington name change

    Jay Gruden offers his take on Washington's name — and some fans will agree.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Accused Capitol Rioter Edward Jacob Lang Blasts Trump and Begs For His Help in Jailhouse Call

    On the eve of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, an accused rioter pleaded for Donald Trump’s aid in a call from a jailhouse phone in Washington, D.C. Edward Jacob Lang, a 25-year-old from upstate New York charged with assaulting a police officer with a bat, made his last-ditch, Trump-focused cry for help during a Wednesday evening interview with far-right personality Stew Peters.“I am so disappointed in Trump for canceling his January 6th press conference,” Lang said during the call-in i

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Trump’s border wall and the slow decay of American soil

    The ‘big, beautiful wall’ has kept US citizens away from the no man’s land it created – and in effect ceded territory to Mexico The border wall in La Joya, Texas: ‘What I didn’t realize was how quickly the negative effects of this isolated land would be felt.’ Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Several miles south of the small town of San Juan, Texas, beyond acres of onion fields, orange groves and other cash crops sits a historic cemetery and the site of the beginning of a slow decay of Amer