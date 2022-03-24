North Korea test-fired suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, Japan says

USA TODAY
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea test-fired a suspected long-range missile toward the sea Thursday, its neighbors’ militaries said. The launch, which extended North Korea’s barrage of weapons tests this year, came after the U.S. and South Korean militaries said the country was preparing a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon involved in the launch was ballistic or how far it flew. But Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Makoto Oniki said the missile, which reached a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles), was possibly a new type of ICBM.

Japan’s coast guard, which warned vessels in nearby waters about the potential for falling objects, said it believed the missile flew about an hour before landing in waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

It was North Korea’s 12th round of weapons launches this year and came after it fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday. Experts say the North’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores its dual goal of advancing its weaponry and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations.

The North has also tested a variety of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key U.S. military hub in the Pacific.

'EARLY SIGNS OF ACTIVITY AT THE NEW SITE': Satellite images appear to show construction at North Korean nuclear site

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean missiles in a military parade during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean missiles in a military parade during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

It also conducted two medium-range tests in recent weeks from Sunan, home to the country’s main airport, that the U.S. and South Korean militaries later assessed as involving components of the North’s largest ICBM. The allies then said the missile, which the North calls Hwasong-17, could be tested at full range soon.

Those tests followed another launch from Sunan last week that South Korea’s military assessed as a failure, saying the missile likely exploded shortly after liftoff. Details of the explosion and the possibility of civilian damage remain unknown.

North Korea’s official media insisted that the two successful tests were aimed at developing cameras and other systems for a spy satellite. Analysts say the North is clearly attempting to simultaneously resume ICBM testing and acquire some level of space-based reconnaissance capability under the pretense of a space launch to reduce international backlash to those moves.

The launch may possibly come around a major political anniversary in April, the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

The North’s previous ICBMs demonstrated potential range to reach the American homeland during three flight tests in 2017. Its development of the larger Hwasong-17, which was first revealed in a military parade in October 2020, possibly indicates an aim to arm it with multiple warheads to overwhelm missile defenses, experts say.

North Korea’s slew of weapons tests this year, which comes amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy, reflects a determination to cement its status as a nuclear and badly needed economic concessions from Washington and other rivals from a position of strength, analysts say.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile toward the sea: Japan

Recommended Stories

  • EU's Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

    The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish TVE channel. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

  • North Korea tests banned intercontinental missile

    It is the first time such a missile, which could possibly reach the US, has been tested since 2017.

  • U.S. not looking to renegotiate Trump-era steel quotas with South Korea, says Raimondo

    The United States has no plans to renegotiate a quota agreement forged by South Korea and the former Trump administration, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to cut tariffs on British steel and aluminum. "They kind of struck their own deal in the last administration, with a quota arrangement, so renegotiating that is not a high priority for us now," Raimondo told Reuters in an interview. South Korean officials have pushed for consultations with Washington after the United States struck deals with the European Union and Japan to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum.

  • Russia’s Ministry of Defense Head Sergei Shoigu reportedly missing, hasn't made public appearances in 12 days

    The head of Russia’s Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu reportedly disappeared and hasn't made public appearances in 12 days as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues a witch hunt of his inner circle as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

  • The US Army's Green Berets quietly helped tilt the battlefield a little bit more toward Ukraine

    The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad

    The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.

  • Ukraine prosecutor-general says Russian soldiers raped a woman after breaking into her home and killing her husband

    Ukraine filed its first official investigation into an allegation of rape by a Russian soldier in a suburb at the edge of Kyiv, a Ukrainian MP said.

  • Marie Yovanovitch Recalls The ‘Demeaning’ Thing She Refused To Do For Donald Trump

    The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she couldn’t do it “if I wanted to keep my integrity intact.”

  • Graham gets combative with Jackson: 'What faith are you, by the way?'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday grew increasingly combative in his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, asking President Biden's Supreme Court nominee about her religious faith, her defense of Guantánamo Bay prisoners and whether she was aware of what he said were left-wing attacks on his preferred nominee to the court.Graham has been seen as a swing GOP vote on Jackson given his support for previous Democratic judicial nominees...

  • Russian troops are getting frostbite in Ukraine because they don't have the right cold-weather gear, US official says

    It's the latest setback Russian forces have faced in their invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are also said to be losing morale.

  • Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

    President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

  • Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

    Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport, officials said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night but directed further questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A lawyer who has represented Manafort did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

  • Watch This Russian Journalist and Former Politician Predict the Outcome in Ukraine Back in April 2021

    Aleksandr Nevzorov seemed to see exactly how things would play out. Why didn't Vladimir Putin?

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta

  • Deadbeat Dads and Ex-Cons Rounded up to Fight by Desperate Putin, Says Ukraine

    DANIEL LEALAfter weeks of devastating losses and plummeting morale, the Russian military has devised a new way to bolster its ranks of soldiers being sent to kill civilians in Ukraine: preying on men who’ve fallen behind on alimony or credit card payments.That’s according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, which reports that those in debt are offered the chance to have their obligations erased in exchange for signing a contract with the Russian military. Russ

  • How Ukraine's Outgunned Air Force Is Fighting Back Against Russian Jets

    LVIV, Ukraine — Each night, Ukrainian pilots such as Andriy loiter in an undisclosed aircraft hangar, waiting, waiting, until the tension is broken with a shouted, one-word command: “Air!” Andriy hustles into his Su-27 supersonic jet and hastily taxis toward the runway, getting airborne as quickly as possible. He takes off so fast that he doesn’t yet know his mission for the night, although the big picture is always the same — to bring the fight to a Russian air force that is vastly superior in

  • Russia destroys Chernobyl lab, gaining 'highly active samples'

    The Russian military has reportedly destroyed a laboratory near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was working to improve the management of nuclear waste and contained "highly active samples."The State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management said in a statement on social media that Russian forces had destroyed the most recently established laboratory in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.The laboratory, which was created with...

  • Russia combat power declines in Ukraine as war takes toll, U.S. official says

    Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its attack began, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties. The United States has estimated Russia assembled more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine before the Feb. 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks and other firepower for its full-scale attack. "For the first time they may be just a little bit below 90 percent," the U.S. defense official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

  • Russia launched hypersonic missiles due to a low stockpile, sources say

    The leading theory in Western assessments of the hypersonic missiles attack is that Russia's number of precision-guided munitions are dwindling fast.