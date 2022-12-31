2

North Korea test fired three missiles after South Korea accused it of flying drones across the border: report

Kenneth Niemeyer
·1 min read
North Korea underwater missile launch
A missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea in an undated photo released on October 10, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.KCNA via REUTERS

  • North Korea test-fired three missiles on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

  • South Korea accused North Korea of flying five drones across the border on Monday.

  • South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff called the missile tests a "grave provocation."

North Korea test-fired three missiles on Saturday after South Korea accused the country of flying five drones across the border between the two countries on Monday.

North Korea shot three short-range ballistic missiles toward the country's eastern waters on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that they detected the three missile launches from an area south of Pyongyang on Saturday morning that traveled more than 200 miles before landing in the waters of the Korean Peninsula, according to the AP.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launches "a grave provocation" in the statement, the AP reported.

"North Korea's ballistic missile launch is a grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in the statement according to Reuters.

South Korea flew three security drones across its border with the north on Monday in response to North Korean drones crossing the border, according to The AP. South Korea failed to shoot down any North Korean drones and held "large-scale military drills" on Thursday to simulate shooting down North Korean drones in the future, The AP reported.

