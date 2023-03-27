North Korea test-fires 2 missiles as US carrier begins exercises with South Korean warships

1
Julia Mueller
·1 min read

North Korea on Monday test-fired two more missiles hours before the nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz began joint military exercises with South Korean warships.

Tensions in the Korean Peninsula have been high as the U.S. moves to build its relationship with South Korea and as North Korea protests the military drills, showing its own nuclear force in response.

The latest two missile firings mark North Korea’s seventh missile test this month.

South Korea’s military said the two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from a western inland area south of North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang and flew over 200 miles. Japan’s military said the missiles traveled on an irregular trajectory.

“North Korea is severely threatening the Korean Peninsula and the regional security order through multiple ballistic missile launches including ICBMs, and implications of their offensive use of nuclear weapons through their self-proclaimed ‘nuclear counterstrike tactical trainings,'” said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Seung-kyum Kim in a statement after visiting the USS Nimitz.

The South Korea-U.S. alliance “will respond in a resolute and overwhelming manner to any and all enemy provocations and aggression” and “will make it profoundly clear the following fact: any attempts of an enemy nuclear attack will surely mean the end of their regime,” Kim said.

Last week, North Korea said it used a ballistic missile launch to simulate a nuclear attack on South Korea.

The U.S. has upped its presence in the region while China gets friendlier with Russia and more upset over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea Fires Two Missiles, Piling More Pressure on US

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles, adding to its barrage in recent weeks as Pyongyang protests joint military exercises by the US and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe missiles were fired starting about 7:47 a.

  • Putin’s Belarus Nuclear Move Puts Him at Odds With China Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- While Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to station nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus is unlikely to change Europe’s strategic balance, it has put him at odds with a pledge he made with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just days earlier.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound;

  • Russian plan for nukes in Belarus raises questions

    The Kremlin's announcement that it will station nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally Belarus echoes US practice in Europe, but doubts remain over how far Russia will take the plan.- Putin announced on Saturday that "tactical" -- or short-range -- nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus, which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

  • Kirby says Biden committed to keeping US troops in Syria

    National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday that President Biden is committed to keeping American troops in Syria in the wake of Iranian-backed attacks. “We’re going to always act to defend our troops and our facilities,” he told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Kirby added that Biden is “absolutely” committed to keeping…

  • US-Iran conflict escalates

    One U.S. service member was wounded in the latest Iranian-backed attacks on Americans, the fifth attack in the past two days.

  • House Democrat says US troops ‘have to stay in northern Syria’ in wake of Iranian-backed attacks

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that the U.S. military will not leave Syria after a string of attacks from Iran-backed militias on American bases in the country last week left one U.S. contractor dead and five service members wounded, saying “we’re not going anywhere.” “We’re not going anywhere, we have to stay in…

  • US charges Russian spy whose ICC ploy was foiled

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges this week against a Russian national who it accuses of working as an “illegal” agent for the Russian government, who allegedly tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court using a fake Brazilian alias. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 37, is accused of being an agent for the Russian Intelligence Service.…

  • Clippers' blowout loss to Pelicans an ominous sign of critical week ahead

    Kawhi Leonard leaves with a facial contusion as the Clippers lose to a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team as their NBA playoff goals suffer a setback.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo happy again with Portugal's national team

    Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling at home again. It took only two games for him to make his peace with Portugal’s national team and show he is not done impressing at the international level just yet. In his return after a disappointing World Cup and a controversial move to Saudi soccer, the 38-year-old Ronaldo scored four goals in Portugal’s first two games in 2024 European Championship qualifying, showing he remains the leader that fans got used to seeing wearing the national team’s red and green uniform.

  • FSB interested in conversation between Akhmedov and music producer Prigozhin

    Russia’s FSB security service is investigating Russian music producer Yosif Prigozhin and billionaire and former Russian senator Farkhad Akhmedov after a recording of an alleged phone conversation in which the two slur Russian dictator Vladimir Putin went public.

  • Russia to deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" in Belarus, Putin says

    NATO calls Putin's move "dangerous and irresponsible," but the alliance and the White House say there's no indication the Russian leader is about to actually use a nuke.

  • Inflation: ‘Peak and pause do not equal pivots,’ strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sentiment, the U.S. banking system, inflation, a recession, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Mets takeaways from Sunday's tie with Marlins, including Justin Verlander's final start of spring

    The Mets tied the Miami Marlins, 3-3, on Sunday in their final spring training game.

  • All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found

    All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement Sunday night that none of the victims will be named until officials are certain that all families have been contacted. “Please understand that this is a devastating loss, but we are truly grateful to bring closure to the families involved in the upcoming days,” Kaag said.

  • Russian jets of newer generation increase 'dominance' in combat zone, Ukrainian official says

    Newer generation fighter jets are giving Russia "increasing dominance" in the skies over the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, according to a senior Ukrainian official. It is a potentially worrying shift for the United States and its allies because Russia’s inability to achieve total air superiority throughout the course of the war has been key to Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. In a briefing last week with journalists, a Western official downplayed the concern, stating that Russia’s ability to control the skies has been limited by air defense and surface-to-air missiles.

  • A home-improvement contractor from Connecticut who went to fight in Ukraine posted a video of his location online, revealing his unit's location, and then admitted he falsified his military record

    A recent New York Times report detailed how some US volunteers have jeopardized the success of the war effort in Ukraine.

  • Crimean occupiers are starting to panic, president’s permanent rep to Crimea says

    Russian occupiers in Crimea are beginning to panic, Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian President’s Permanent Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said in an interview with Radio NV on March 24.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.

  • "He is Satan": audio of 2 prominent Russian figures allegedly criticising Putin gains traction in Russia

    A recording of a conversation that likely took place between Iosif Prigozhin, a music producer, and oligarch and billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov has leaked online and is gaining traction in Russia. In the audio, Prigozhin and Akhmedov criticise Russia's leadership, in particular President Vladimir Putin.

  • France calls for cancellation of agreement on deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

    France has called for the cancellation of the agreement on deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Source: statement of the French Foreign Ministry Quote: "France condemns the statement of the Russian President on the agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of nuclear weapons there.