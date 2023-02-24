North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missiles to show ability to launch nuclear counterattack

1
Nicola Smith
·2 min read
Image of the cruise missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on early Thursday - KCNA via KNS
Image of the cruise missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on early Thursday - KCNA via KNS

North Korea has test-fired four long-range strategic cruise missiles in a drill designed to show its ability to launch a fatal nuclear counterattack, its state media announced on Friday.

South Korea and Japan’s militaries did not announce the launch, which reportedly took place on Thursday morning. As they often publicly report North Korea test-fires, the failure to do so prompted speculation from experts that the launch may have been undetected.

The four Hwasal-2 missiles fired from North Hamgyong province towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula were aimed at honing the military’s rapid-response capabilities towards “hostile forces,” reported the Korean Central News Agency.

It said the missiles flew for nearly three hours, drawing oval and figure-eight shaped patterns above the sea, demonstrating they can hit precise targets 1,240 miles away.

North Korea first tested a long-range cruise missile system in September 2021 and has since described those weapons as “strategic,” wording that implies they are being developed with intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

“The nuclear combat forces of the DPRK [North Korea] are strengthening their ability to conduct fatal nuclear counterattacks on the hostile forces in every way, and their preparations for action were clearly demonstrated once again,” KCNA said.

A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program broadcast in Seoul - AP
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program broadcast in Seoul - AP

The launch was the latest in Pyongyang’s escalating barrage of weapons tests as the United States, Japan and South Korea step up their joint military training to counter the threat from the North.

On Wednesday, US and South Korean officials took part in a simulated exercise to finetune their response to a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Since the collapse of nuclear disarmament talks between Kim Jong-un and former US President Donald Trump in 2019, Pyongyang has ramped up its nuclear missiles programme, despite United Nations sanctions.

On Saturday, North Korea tested a Hwasong-15 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting the US to hold air exercises with Japan and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • After long, costly road, Air Force happy with new KC-46 vision system

    “We have the demos, we have the videos, we’ve flown it on [Boeing] planes … and it looks magnificent,” says the Air Force's Lt. Col. Joshua Renfro.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Charts that explain the nation

    The BBC tracks the issues facing Nigerians as the country chooses a new president on 25 February.

  • Trump empathizes with Kim Jong Un while defending N. Korea's recent missile tests

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly empathized with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after the authoritarian state’s recent missile tests. Pointing to his close relationship with the dictator, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to defend the tests and share his perspective on Kim’s circumstances. Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as President, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together.

  • Putin confirms Xi visit as Ukraine war drags

    STORY: Russia's President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that China's President Xi Jinping will visit him in Russia in the near future.And that the countries' relationship is reaching, quote, "new frontiers" with an obvious nod to competition with the West, which fears Beijing could start providing Russia with weapons for the Ukraine war.This was Putin meeting China's highest ranking diplomat, Wang Yi, at the Kremlin on Wednesday.Wang is saying here, that crises can become opportunities, and that ties between China and Russia won't be coerced or pressured by third parties.Wang also said he was looking to strike new agreements with Russia during his trip, without giving specifics.Historically, China has distanced itself rhetorically from the war and hasn't given material aid to Russia, which could expose it to U.S. sanctions.

  • 2 million air fryers recalled over fire and burn hazards

    The appliances were sold at retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target from 2018 through 2022.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes to Ohio townspeople, vows to 'do what's right'

    The comments by CEO Alan Shaw to angry East Palestine residents in a CNN town call came a day after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered the rail operator to "pay for cleaning up the mess" created by toxic chemicals spewed into the air, water and soil on Feb. 3. Shaw sat down with people from the town of 4,700 people for the CNN event, repeatedly apologizing and saying, "We're going to do what's right for the community." Shaw said the company had so far set aside a $7 million "down payment" to help the town recover and had sponsored the removal of 4,600 cubic yards of contaminated soil and 1.7 million gallons of polluted water.

  • 100-year-old California man killed in hit-and-run collision, police seek help locating vehicle

    A 100-year-old California man died in a hit-and run, and authorities are seeking the public’s help locating the vehicle in the incident.

  • At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

    At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank, and Palestinian officials say more than 100 people were injured. BBC Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell joins CBS News with more.

  • Offshore Wind Halt Urged By Native Americans Seeking Sway

    (Bloomberg) -- The National Congress of American Indians on Thursday called for a moratorium on offshore wind development along US coasts, insisting the Biden administration do a better job protecting tribal interests.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Sinc

  • Tesla Is Moving Battery Manufacturing to the U.S. Biden’s Incentives Are Working: Report

    The electric-vehicles company will shift some manufacturing to the U.S. from Germany, apparently won over by American tax breaks.

  • CashApp and Square push Block’s year-over-year gross profit up 40% as Bitcoin sales lag

    Despite the payment provider’s negligible Bitcoin profit, cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey remains a Bitcoin evangelist.

  • NC House votes to repeal handgun purchase permits, but one bill sponsor votes no

    Repealing the pistol permit law has been a priority for Republican lawmakers. Here’s why one Democrat who had co-sponsored the bill says he ended up voting against it.

  • North Korea may try to pressure U.S. with ICBM, nuclear tests - S.Korean lawmakers

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea could test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles on a lower, longer trajectory and conduct its seventh nuclear test this year to perfect its weapons capabilities, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing intelligence officials. North Korea has so far conducted ICBM tests only on lofted trajectories, but has already secured capabilities to launch them at a normal angle, enabling them to fly much further, the lawmakers said after a briefing by Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The lawmakers said Pyongyang might undertake an ICBM test on a normal trajectory to pressure the United States, which has conducted military drills in the region recently and plans more large exercises in the coming months.

  • Philippines eyes South China Sea patrols with US, Australia

    The Philippines is in talks with the United States as well as Australia on future joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China's increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters are causing concern, top defense officials in the three nations said Wednesday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr., to reiterate Washington’s support and commitment to help defend its oldest treaty ally in Asia after a Chinese coast guard aimed a military-grade laser at a Philippine patrol vessel near a disputed shoal.

  • Kevin Durant reportedly set to make make Suns debut on March 1

    Durant has not played since he sustained an MCL sprain on Jan. 8.

  • Putin says Satan II 'invincible' nuclear missile will be deployed this year

    Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year following US reports that the weapon failed a recent test.

  • He shot an unarmed man after a scuffle. Will Miami-Dade prosecutors bring charges?

    ‘When did wrestling matches become life-threatening events?’ asks attorney for shooting victim.

  • Jim Harbaugh throws cold water on narrative there’s a rift with him and Warde Manuel

    Do you believe him? #GoBlue

  • Parkland teen arrested for DUI was found with tequila bottle and marijuana pipe

    A Parkland teenager was arrested Sunday night after driving erratically and then being found with a tequila bottle and a marijuana pipe, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:44 p.m. on Sunday, two patrol deputies saw what looked like a drunk driver in the 10900 block of 22nd Avenue East in Parkland. The car was driving fast, so deputies followed from a distance while they watched for other signs of DUI.

  • Cowboys practice squad WR signs with XFL team

    Brandon Smith has provided some preseason highlights with Dallas; now he'll look to gain more game experience with the D.C. Defenders. | From @ToddBrock24f7