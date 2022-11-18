North Korea test launches missile with range to strike U.S.

1
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·2 min read
Japanese media reports of the missile launch.
Japanese media reports of the missile launch. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, its second missile test in two days, CNN reports.

The missile was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time and likely landed in Japan's "exclusive economic zone," roughly 130 miles west of Oshima Oshima, a Japanese island.

"North Korea is continuing to carry out provocative actions at frequency never seen before," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday. "I want to restate that we cannot accept such actions." The ICBM did not fly over Japan, and was reportedly North Korea's second-most powerful to date.

If launched at a normal angle (Friday's test was deliberately steep), flight data indicated the ICBM could theoretically reach anywhere in the U.S., The New York Times reports.

"The ICBM-class ballistic missile launched this time could have a range of over 15,000 kilometers when calculated based on the flight distance of this ICBM," Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in a statement. "It depends on the weight of the warhead, but in that case, the U.S. mainland would be included in the range."

Still, "North Korea has never demonstrated that its ICBM warhead can survive the heat and friction when it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere after soaring into space," the Times writes, per missile experts.

In response to the launch, President Yoon Suk-yeol said South Korea will work to strengthen ties with the U.S., as well as its overall "defense posture," CNN summarizes.

"The government will not tolerate North Korea's provocations," Yoon's office said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, also condemned the launched, per CNN.

You may also like

Ivanka Trump skips her father's 2024 campaign launch despite reported pleading from Trump

Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid

Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation

    SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan. The launch, reported by both South Korean and Japanese officials, comes a day after a smaller missile launch by the North and its warning of "fiercer military responses" to the U.S. boosting its regional security presence.

  • North Korea fires missile after threatening 'fiercer' step

    North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. After detecting the launch, South Korean, U.S. and Japanese militaries quickly condemned the launch that they say threatens stability in the region.

  • Employees of U.S. companies celebrate Thanksgiving in Kyiv hours after Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine

    IBM, Coca-Cola, Cisco, Visa, Oracle and PepsiCo staff members attended the event just hours after Russia launched a barrage of 100 missiles at Ukraine.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

    AINC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 18, 2022.

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Ashford (AINC), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Ashford (AINC) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.

  • Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

    A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

    VIRC, TCRT, AINC, CWEN and WHF have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 18, 2022.

  • Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities

    North Korea has launched more than 60 missiles this year, including 23 missiles of various types in a single day on Nov. 2. Its record schedule began in January with the launch of a new "hypersonic missile" and went on to include long-range cruise missiles; short-range ballistic missiles fired from rail cars, airports, and a submarine; and its first ICBM launches since 2017. North Korea claimed in March to have successfully tested its largest ICBM ever, the massive Hwasong-17.

  • ‘How much time will I get for a homicide?’: Kissimmee teen charged in stabbing death of teen girl

    A 16-year-old was killed early Thursday morning, according to Kissimmee police.

  • MetLife Stadium replacing field in 2023, sticking with synthetic surface, not grass

    A change to the playing field coming to MetLife Stadium.

  • Mom and baby chimpanzee reunite after complications at birth in emotional video

    After chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via C-section, her baby had to stay at the hospital for extra medical care. Nearly 48 hours later, mom and baby reunited at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

  • Davante Adams questionable for Sunday

    The Broncos will be without one of their top receivers for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas may be missing one of its top pass-catchers, too. Davante Adams is questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdominal injury. Adams was limited in all three days of the practice week. He has 57 receptions for 748 [more]

  • 'Viral jambalaya': Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

    As Americans head into the holiday season, a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. More than half the states have high or very high levels of flu, unusually high for this early in the season, the government reported Friday. This is happening when children's hospitals already are dealing with a surge of illnesses from RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of coldlike symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly.

  • Man says Russia tortured him for 10 days for taking photos of destroyed tanks and sending them to Ukraine's army

    Alesha Babenko gave a chilling account of the Russian occupation in Kherson, where occupying forces punished those deemed to be helping Ukraine.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Remembers How He Told His Kids Their Baby Brother Died

    Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the death of his infant son. In April, Cristiano and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez revealed their newborn daughter’s twin brother died during childbirth. In a new sit-down interview on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored,’ the soccer icon shares intimate details about how his children learned the devastating news.

  • Analysis-China's freeze on Taiwan contact fuels worry as tensions build

    When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office over the past six years, according to a Taipei-based person familiar with the Taiwanese government's China policy. China ended formal high-level communication with Taiwan's government in 2016 after the island's voters elected Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing considers a separatist, as president.

  • Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

    NEW YORK (AP) Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was the most lopsided championship game in the event's 16-year history and Arizona State's largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent. DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils (4-1), who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU.

  • Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

    Holmes must report to prison on April 27.

  • US condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    The U.S. State Department on Friday denounced North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) hours earlier in violation of United Nations resolutions. “The United States condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch,” said spokesman Ned Price. “This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the…

  • Dogs that survived Wisconsin plane crash now up for adoption

    The dogs, now being called the "Western Lakes Loves," are all doing "remarkably well."