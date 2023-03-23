North Korea tests new underwater nuclear attack 'drone': KCNA

85
AFP
·2 min read

North Korea has tested an underwater nuclear attack drone designed to unleash a "radioactive tsunami" that would destroy enemy naval vessels and ports, state media said Friday.

During the drills from Tuesday through Thursday the North Korean military deployed and test-fired this new weapon system, the mission of which is to set off such a "super-scale" destructive wave, the KCNA news agency said.

"This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation," KCNA said.

The "secret weapon" was put in the water off South Hamgyon province Tuesday, and on Thursday it detonated a test warhead, the agency said.

Up to that point it had cruised for 59 hours and 12 minutes at a depth of 80 to 150 meters, the agency reported.

The North's Central Military Commission of the Worker's Party commanded the drills "in order to alert the enemy to an actual nuclear crisis and verify the reliability of the nuclear force for self-defence".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "guided" this exercise and said it should serve as a warning for the United States and South Korea to "realise the DPRK's unlimited nuclear war deterrence capability being bolstered up at a greater speed". DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name.

"He expressed his will to make the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet regime plunge into despair for their choice through the high-profile demonstration of the powerful war deterrence," KCNA said.

After a record-breaking year of weapons tests and growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington have ramped up security cooperation, and on March 13 kicked off their largest joint military drills in five years, known as Freedom Shield.

KCNA said that on Wednesday the North fired strategic cruise missiles "tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead".

KCNA said two "Hwasal-1"-type strategic cruise missiles and two "Hwasal-2"-type strategic cruise missiles, launched in South Hamgyong province, accurately hit the target set in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The South Korean military had reported the firing of multiple cruise missiles from the North on Wednesday.

That launch comes about a week after Pyongyang test-fired its largest and most powerful missile, a Hwasong-17 -- its second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test this year.

The North's state media described the ICBM launch as a response to the ongoing, "frantic" US-South Korea drills.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

dw/caw

Recommended Stories

  • Putin plans for 'more war' in Ukraine as NATO's defense pledge goes unfulfilled: Stoltenberg

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance needs to prepare for a prolonged war in Ukraine by ramping up its defense spending beyond the 2% GDP pledge made nearly a decade ago.

  • Ukrainians say Russian drones pose growing threat, more Stingers needed

    Russian forces are increasingly using drones in aerial battles over the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, but the threat of fighter jets and helicopters remains and more Western weapons are needed to counter them, Ukrainian soldiers said. In a small hamlet west of Soledar, a town to the north of Bakhmut now under Russian control, troops from an anti-aircraft unit in Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade were planning to use drones to attack Russian positions. "Recently we have noticed a lot of activity of enemy intelligence drones," a member of the unit who goes by his call sign "Kamin", meaning "Stone", told Reuters on Thursday.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • Forcing North Korea to 'dismantle its nukes' would be a 'declaration of war,' foreign ministry says

    North Korea is warning the United States that any attempts to force the country to denuclearize will be interpreted as a declaration of war.

  • Special Operations Forces destroy expensive Russian Zoopark radar

    The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces unit, destroyed a Russian Zoopark-2 radar reconnaissance system. Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces; Oleksandr Kindratenko, spokesperson for the SOF, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Details: While conducting aerial reconnaissance on the Donetsk front, the unit of the SOF detected and pursued a Russian 1L220 Zoopark-2 radar reconnaissance and arms control system, which was constantly ch

  • Woman's AI-generated itinerary for 12-day solo Vietnam trip goes viral on TikTok

    A Singaporean woman has gone viral on TikTok for using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan her 12-day solo trip to Hanoi, Vietnam. The woman, known as Mel, fed the details of her preferred places to visit and her chosen arrival and return dates to the Notion AI writing assistant. As shown in the video, the AI tool immediately provided Mel with a basic itinerary, complete with suggested sights on the days she requested.

  • Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

    Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman, accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Other law enforcement officers who were involved in the raid are not named as plaintiffs. The plaintiffs say the rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, took footage of their faces obtained during the August 2022 raid and used it in music videos and social media posts without their consent.

  • A look at the uranium-based ammo the UK will send to Ukraine

    Russia threatened to escalate attacks in Ukraine after the British government announced it would provide to Ukraine a type of munition that Moscow falsely claims has nuclear components. The British defense ministry on Monday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Such rounds were developed by the U.S. during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

  • China says it has never deliberately pursued trade surplus with U.S

    China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the United States, Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday, despite signs that China is continuing to reduce its reliance on American exports. Although American export data published on Feb. 7 shows that exports to China increased by $2.4 billion on the year to hit a "record high" of $153.8 billion in 2022, that is an "empty statement", according to a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). In response to a question from Reuters on whether Chinese officials should be worried that a widening surplus with the United States could hinder China's efforts to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Shu said the United States should "lift trade restrictions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible".

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's UK trip under threat as pilots refuse to fly him

    Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to delay his visit to Britain as a number of Israeli pilots have refused to fly him, the Telegraph understands.

  • Report Signals Humiliating End for Russia’s Shadow Army in Ukraine

    Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would

  • Vietnam may resist diplomatic upgrade with Washington as U.S.-China tensions simmer

    HANOI (Reuters) -A push by the United States to upgrade ties with Vietnam this year is facing resistance in Hanoi, over what experts say are concerns that China could see the move as hostile at a time of tension between superpowers Beijing and Washington. The United States is hoping for an upgrade in the relations this year, ideally to coincide with the 10th anniversary in July of its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam. The United States is a major investor in Vietnam and the largest ever U.S. business mission visited the country this week.

  • Facing spying claims, Mexico recorded phone call of prominent activist

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president confirmed for the first time on Thursday that his government monitored the phone of a human rights activist, stressing it was a lawful part of a probe into a suspected gang member. Over decades, Mexico has struggled to reign in powerful organized crime groups while safeguarding free speech rights. A report by non-profit groups this month accused Mexican authorities of hacking the communications of prominent activist Raymundo Ramos in 2020, publishing documents that it said showed the military had access to messages Ramos sent to journalists.

  • Adam Driver asked NASA how it plans to save Earth from world-ending asteroids

    Adam Driver wondered how NASA would save the world if a giant asteroid were approaching. Three space missions show the agency has a plan.

  • US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer

    The United States denied Chinese claims Thursday that its military had driven away an American guided-missile destroyer from operating around disputed islands in the South China Sea as tensions rise in the region between the two powers. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that a statement from China's Southern Theatre Command that it had forced the USS Milius away from waters around the Paracel Islands — called Xisha by China — was “false.” “USS Milius is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea and was not expelled,” said Lt. j.g.

  • Don't let NASA fool you: The next astronauts on the moon will not be wearing black spacesuits

    NASA and Axiom revealed a black prototype of a new spacesuit for the first moon missions since 1972. But astronauts have to wear white for safety.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Australia’s Indigenous Peoples Could Finally Gain Formal Representation in Parliament

    The profound constitutional change would create a new representative body known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

  • Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment

    Former President Trump set off a frenzy a few days ago when he declared – without any official word – that he would be arrested on Tuesday, but the case against him in Manhattan has yet to turn up an indictment, lending an air of mystery to if and when the former president will be…

  • Private Chat Leaks Show Moscow Officials in State of Panic Over Putin Arrest Warrant

    Kremlin via ReutersWhile Moscow has publicly dismissed the Hague’s arrest order for Vladimir Putin as nothing more than a meaningless piece of paper, some government officials reportedly descended into a full-blown panic in private chats after the news broke—with some wondering if they’d become the next Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels.That’s according to a new report from the independent outlet Verstka, which spoke with sources close to the Kremlin and several sources in parliament about th