North Korea threatens to shoot down US reconnaissance aircraft

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea has threatened to shoot down a US reconnaissance aircraft which it claimed was intruding into its airspace.

It was the latest example of sabre-rattling by North Korea in recent months.

The country’s defence ministry accused the US of conducting “provocative flights” over its territory.

“Especially in the East Sea, U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft violated the airspace of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea by tens of kilometres several times,” the unnamed spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA official news agency, attributed to a defence ministry official.

“There is no guarantee that a shocking incident, such as a U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft being shot down over the East Sea, will not happen,” the official added.

North Korea also rounded on the US over its plans to deploy a nuclear submarine to the Korean peninsula, describing it as a “grave threat” to world peace.

The US sent a nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Michigan, which is capable of carrying approximately 150 Tomahawk missiles into South Korean waters.

It did so in response to the latest round of missile tests. Pyongyang has carried out a series of ballistic missile tests in recent months, ratcheting up tension in the region.

And late last month, the US flew two nuclear-capable bombers to the peninsula to participate in joint exercises with South Korea. North Korea condemned the submarine deployment.

“The United States’ attempt to bring in strategic nuclear weapons into the Korean Peninsula is the most blatant nuclear blackmail against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and neighbouring countries, and is a grave threat and challenge to peace and security in the region and the world.”

