North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan

2
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan as it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into an aggressive military power.

The North’s statement came four days after Japan announced a security strategy that reflects its determination to possess “counterstrike” capability and double its military spending to gain a more offensive footing against threats from China and North Korea.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Japan’s push to acquire counterstrike capability has nothing to do with self-defense but is a clear attempt to acquire “pre-emptive attack capability meant to launch strikes on other countries’ territories.”

“Japan’s foolish attempt to satiate its black-hearted greed -- the building up of its military invasion capability with the pretext of a legitimate exercise of self-defense rights -- cannot be justified and tolerated,” an unidentified ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state media.

The statement accused the United States of supporting and promoting the Japanese military ambitions and undermining regional peace. It said such alleged U.S. moves are forcing North Korea to work hard to complete its plans to develop new strategic weapons to thwart enemy attempts to invade the North.

The statement said North Korea wants to make sure it can take “bold and decisive military steps” to protect its sovereignty and national interests in the wake of the complexity of regional security caused by the Japanese security strategy.

“Our country will continue to take actions to show how much we are concerned and displeased with Japan’s unjust, greedy attempt to realize its ambitions,” the statement said.

Like in some other Asian countries, anti-Japanese sentiments still run deep in North Korea because of Japan’s wartime atrocities. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910-1945 before it was split into a capitalistic, U.S.-backed South Korea and a socialist, Soviet-supported North Korea at the end of the World War II in 1945.

North Korea’s state media routinely criticize Japanese colonial wrongdoing. Its statement Tuesday also said Japan inflicted “unmeasurable misery and pains on Korean people” during the colonial rule.

North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear-tipped missiles is a major security concern for Japan as they are capable of reaching Japan as well as South Korea and the mainland U.S. In October, North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan, forcing Tokyo to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

The Japanese strategy names China as “the biggest strategic challenge” — before North Korea and Russia — to Japan’s efforts to ensure peace, safety and stability.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing

    Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday he will meet China's President Xi Jinping to report on the city's political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his maiden duty visit in Beijing this week. Lee will depart for a four-day trip on Wednesday afternoon, he said at a news briefing. Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng will visit during the same period to explain his administration's work over the past year and its policy focuses next year, the government there said.

  • North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, vows counteraction

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday condemned Japan's planned military buildup outlined Tokyo's new security strategy, vowing to show with action how dangerous it is, state media said. The remarks by a spokesperson of Pyongyang's foreign ministry came days after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two as regional tension with China and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears. Japan's news security strategy effectively formalised a "new aggression policy" and would bring a fundamental change in East Asia's security environment, the spokesperson said.

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, says S. Korea

    STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday (December 18). That's according to South Korea and Japan. South Korea's presidential office "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions.The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two medium-range missiles flew about 311 miles.Japan's Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.“North Korea's series of rapidly escalating provocations threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and must not be tolerated. It violates the (United Nation’s) relevant Security Council resolutions, and Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through our embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned their actions.”He added that there had been no report of damages.The North's missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine.Experts say it would allow for quicker and more mobile launches of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.In November, Japanese officials said North Korea test-fired an ICMB that landed just 130 miles off Japan.Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two.The $320 billion plan will buy missiles capable of striking China, and ready it for sustained conflict.

  • Pakistan Pleads for Flood Relief After ‘Cameras Have Gone’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the world to continue to help the South Asian nation recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to mobilize funding. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMu

  • Active Mets introduce RHP Senga, Verlander next

    Kodai Senga hardly hesitated when asked who he is most looking forward to facing when he pitches for the New York Mets. The Mets are excited for that showdown with the reigning National League champions, too. Senga was officially introduced at a press conference Monday at Citi Field after finalizing a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets, who will introduce Justin Verlander on Tuesday morning.

  • Explosions rock city of Kyiv, with around 15 Shahed drones downed over the city

    Explosions rocked the city of Kyiv during an air-raid. Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram Details: Ukrainska Pravda journalists have reported two powerful explosions in Kyiv.

  • Heating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko

    Temperatures in Kyiv and many places across Ukraine were below freezing on Sunday morning, with forecasts expecting them to dip to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 °F) in the capital by the evening. Kyiv is by far the largest city in Ukraine with an estimated population of about 3 million, with up to two million more in the Kyiv region. Sergei Kovalenko, chief executive of YASNO, which provides electricity for Kyiv said late on Saturday that access to power has been increasing with each hour.

  • Tony Jefferson, Daniel Jones were highest-graded Giants in Week 15

    A look at Pro Football Focus' highest- and lowest-graded New York Giants from their 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

  • Colts paying former coach Frank Reich $9 million a year through 2026, according to ESPN

    ESPN reported terms of Frank Reich's contract in a story that said NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and execs over last five years.

  • Russia transfers 50 more Ural armoured vehicles to Belarus

    Russia continues to transfer military equipment to the territory of Belarus. Just during the last few days, 50 Ural armoured vehicles arrived in Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Details: Reportedly, another convoy of Russian military equipment arrived.

  • 'A game for the ages': How the world reacted to Argentina's 'crazy' World Cup final win

    Lionel Messi finally scratched his World Cup itch with Argentina's thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in a "final for the ages".

  • Zelenskyy: Electricity restored to nine million Ukrainians after large-scale Russian attack

    Nine million Ukrainians have had their electricity supply restored already, after a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation on 16 December. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address Quote: "There are new results in bringing electricity and heating back to our people.

  • Majority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo

    The majority of Japanese people do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a survey the news agency conducted after the government announced Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two. Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of striking China and to ready the country for any sustained conflict, as missile tests by nearby North Korea, China's claim over Taiwan and the invasion of Ukraine by Japan's western neighbour Russia stoke fear of war. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this month said his government would not hike taxes for the next fiscal year beginning April 1 but would raise them in stages toward fiscal 2027 to secure funding to boost the defence budget.

  • Ethiopia civil war: The boy named ‘Wealthy’ who weighs half what he should

    Ethiopia's civil war has left tens of thousands, including large numbers of children, malnourished.

  • China is finally reopening, and these are the best stocks to own as consumers gear up to boost spending

    There’s a huge change coming to China, and it could mean big stock returns if you own the right companies. “It’s real because it’s from the top,” says Haicheng Li, a portfolio manager at the Chautauqua International Growth Investor Fund (CCWSX) “They realized it cannot keep going on like this.”

  • Vatican Defrocks Outspoken Pro-Life Priest

    The Vatican has defrocked prominent Catholic priest and outspoken anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone with no possibility of appeal, documents published Sunday reveal.

  • North Korea fires pair of ballistic missiles that could potentially reach Japan

    North Korea fires pair of ballistic missiles that could potentially reach Japan

  • Property Crisis Pressures Vietnam to Act Before It’s Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- Time is running short for Vietnam to prevent a worsening property-sector credit crunch from derailing one of the world’s fastest economic expansions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMusk Says Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Policy to Blue Members

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies 4 collaborators in Luhansk Oblast and their addresses and contacts

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified four accomplices of the Russian occupiers who joined the punitive units of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs" which the invaders established in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

  • Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong

    The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for [more]