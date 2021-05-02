North Korea threatens U.S. and accuses Biden of "big blunder" over foreign policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A top North Korean official warned the U.S. "will find itself in a very grave situation" after President Biden called the country a security threat during his first policy speech to Congress last week.

Why it matters: The threat underlines the challenges Biden faces as he seeks to break away from the failure of predecessors to overcome differences with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's regime over denuclearization and sanctions, which have crippled the isolated nation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Context: In his speech to Congress last Wednesday, Biden said the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran were "a serious threat to America’s security and world security," which he vowed to address through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."

What they're saying: Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement published by the state-run KCNA, that Biden's speech was a "big blunder" and his comments "intolerable."

  • "His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward" the North Korea as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," Kwon said.

  • Kwon did not specify what steps North Korea was considering.

The big picture: Kwon's comments come a day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration had completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea.

  • Psaki suggested the Biden administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach.

  • The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea says Biden policy shows hostile U.S. intent, vows response

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea lashed out at the United States and its allies in South Korea on Sunday in a series of statements saying recent comments from Washington are proof of a hostile policy that requires a corresponding response from Pyongyang. The statements, carried on state news agency KCNA, come after the White House on Friday said U.S. officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy, and underscore the challenges U.S. President Joe Biden faces as he seeks to distance his approach from the failures of his predecessors.

  • Victoria Beckham reveals she has 'an entire bucket' of her children's lost teeth

    The mom asked Instagram what to do with her daughter's lost tooth.

  • More than two dozen candidates vie for House seat in Texas special election

    It's the first hotly contested special election of President Joe Biden's term, with polls set to close in North Texas at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

  • NKorea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

    North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy toward it. Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “a serious threat to America’s security and world security,” and said he’ll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.

  • Taliban attacks airfield as U.S. troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Taliban forces launched a rocket attack on Kandahar airfield on Saturday as the U.S. is set to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesperson told CBS News. Fighter jets launched from the USS Eisenhower retaliated against a suspected Taliban position. Charlie D'Agata reports.

  • It's Gonna Be May: My 4 Biggest Predictions for the Stock Market Next Month

    Make sure your investment portfolio is ready for the important news that will drive the stock market in May.

  • Susan Wright leads in tight race for open U.S. House seat in Texas

    Twenty-three candidates are running for the North Texas congressional seat previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Retirees and dividend investors should consider these three stocks that pay high, stable dividend yields.

  • Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans demand the Biden administration revoke federal grants from schools that include the 1619 project in their curriculum

    McConnell said the 1619 Project strives to "reorient" US history away from "intended purposes toward a politicized and divisive agenda."

  • How one migrant won asylum after crossing the border unaccompanied

    After fleeing gang violence and being kidnapped in Mexico, a Guatemalan teen won asylum. Now he wants other migrant children to have the same opportunity.

  • UN calls for return to democracy in Myanmar, end to violence

    The U.N. Security Council on Friday again demanded the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and the release of all detainees including Aung San Suu Kyi and strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the Feb. 1 military coup. The council’s press statement followed a briefing by the top U.N. envoy that the strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar who have been protesting since the coup has created “unexpected difficulties” for military leaders in consolidating power and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to the closed council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that her discussions in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas.

  • Georgia sheriff's deputy caught bragging about beating a Black man

    In texts to an extremist group, former deputy Cody Griggers also said that he intended to charge Black people with felonies in order to keep them from voting.

  • Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns

    Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions. Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. “This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote.

  • Olympia Dukakis Dies: Oscar-Winning Actress For ‘Moonstruck’ Was 89

    Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in the 1987 hit Moonstruck and also starred in Steel Magnolias, Away From Her, the three Look Who’s Talking films and Mr. Holland’s Opus, died today at her home in New York City. She was 89 and had been in ill health for some time. […]

  • Philippines receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines

    The Philippines received its first batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, the presidential office said. The 15,000 doses of Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, will be used in four cities in the capital region, the Philippines' coronavirus hotspot, the health ministry said. The Philippines is negotiating to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V, as part of its target to inoculate up to 70 million adults this year.

  • Here’s one tax advantage for the rich Biden's plan didn't eliminate

    President Joe Biden's latest plan takes many steps toward taxing those at the top, but one tax advantage on capital gains would remain intact.

  • Trial of other cops charged in Floyd's death to be broadcast

    Derek Chauvin's murder trial was the first Minnesota criminal trial to be broadcast live on television. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County court system said an order from Judge Peter Cahill to allow the live broadcast will still apply to the August trial of the other three former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

  • Big 12 shut out of the first round of the NFL draft for the first time ever

    At least one Big 12 player had been picked in the first round since the conference's inception until Thursday night.

  • How Biden learned discipline

    Axios politics editor Glen Johnson recalls that in 2001 when he was a Boston Globe congressional reporter, he approached Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Joe Biden as he headed for an elevator:I asked why the nomination for the U.S. ambassador to Ireland — a position intended for a Massachusetts resident — was being delayed. "It's going to probably take a little time, because of going over the contribution limits," Biden said — revealing the nominee had made excess campaign donations.Seeing my eyes widen, Biden smiled and said: "I'm not sure if I was supposed to tell you that, but there you go."White House reporters, don't get your hopes up. Biden is succeeding as president in part because he's abandoned his loquacious ways as a senator, Glen writes: Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring his first 100 days, the new president gave up long-winded speeches, took his staff's counsel about when and where to engage and has been willing to step out of the spotlight.The result has been an ability to deliver on legislation, calm the public mood, avoid distractions and hold stable favorability ratings.During his 36 years in the Senate, "Amtrak Joe" was a prototypical lawmaker — slicked-back mane, pinstriped suit, never met a microphone he didn't like.His digressions and tangents as chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees were legendary.The change started when Biden became President Obama's vice president. Biden no longer was CEO of his own operation but junior partner in the most powerful office in the world.On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden ended up benefitting from the pandemic: Public events and media free-for-alls were limited, reducing chances for gaffes (although not to zero).A Washington Post tracker shows that Biden has made more public remarks than Donald Trump at the same point — although Biden has given fewer speeches, interviews and press conferences.But Biden has learned: Just because you're talking, it doesn't mean you have to make news. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free