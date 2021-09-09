North Korea threw a military parade in the middle of the night for its 73rd birthday, and photos show a slimmed-down Kim Jong Un and marchers in hazmat suits

North Korea threw a parade in Pyongyang to commemorate the 73rd founding anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
All the photos were distributed by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, and the Associated Press said the images couldn't be independently verified. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event.
The military parade in Pyongyang featured a contingent of soldiers wearing orange hazmat suits - likely a display of the country's perceived capability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korea does not release COVID-19 data, and has long insisted that it has recorded zero cases of the virus.
Rocket launchers, rifles, and tractors carrying anti-tank missiles were on display at the parade, Al Jazeera reported. Weaponry like ballistic missiles were noticeably missing, however.
North Korea has displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in previousparades, but they were noticeably absent on Thursday.
Stars and Stripes noted that they were weaponry that would likely enrage the US and South Korea was absent. One expert told the outlet that North Korea may have "wanted to tone down" its military displays "at least for a moment."
This is the third nighttime military parade North Korea has staged in the past year, Bloomberg reported. Having the parade at night reportedly makes it more challenging for spy satellites to get data on the country's military hardware.
The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind. The parade late Wednesday centered around paramilitary organizations and public security forces protecting the capital, Pyongyang, instead of the military units that handle the most important weapons in the North Korean leader's nuclear and missile arsenal. In January and last October, North Korea rolled out its most provocative strategic weapons, threatening Asian rivals and the American homeland, but there was no indication the latest parade showcased ballistic weapons.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea celebrated the 73rd anniversary of its foundation with a night-time military parade in the capital, state media reported on Thursday, publishing photographs of marching rows of personnel in orange hazmat suits but no ballistic missiles. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the reclusive state, attended the event as paramilitary and public security forces of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the country's largest civilian defence force, began marching in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square at midnight on Wednesday, state media showed. Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Worker's Party's newspaper, published photographs of people in orange hazmat suits with medical-grade masks in an apparent symbol of anti-coronavirus efforts, and troops holding rifles marching together.
Weeks before an era-defining national election, Germans are missing Chancellor Angela Merkel already, praising her calm and stabilising influence as they prepare with a mix of hope and trepidation for life under a new leader for the first time in 16 years. Four-time chancellor Merkel, who is stepping down after the Sept. 26 ballot, has stood large on the European stage almost since taking office in 2005 - when George W. Bush was U.S. president, Jacques Chirac in the Elysee Palace in Paris and Tony Blair British prime minister. Armed with a doctorate in quantum chemistry, Merkel has used a pragmatic, problem-solving approach to government to help navigate Germany and Europe through the euro zone crisis, a huge influx of migrants in 2015 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korea showcased horses and marchers in hazmat suits at its first military parade since President Biden took office. Absent were major military hardware and a speech from leader Kim Jong Un as the regime deals with the fallout from the pandemic. Photo: AFP
SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.
A Syrian brown bear at a New York wildlife center that specializes in caring for the giant animals enjoyed a dip in the center’s pond while “practicing her ninja moves,” footage shared to YouTube shows.The Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, New York, nurtures orphaned animals, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The footage of Jenny, a 330-pound 13-year-old bear, enjoying her dip while being showered with water was posted to YouTube on August 6.Kerry Clair, who helps run the center alongside Jim and Susan Kowalczik regularly shares footage of bears such as Jenny to the center’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.Her caption commented that Jenny was getting in some time honing her “ninja moves in the pond”, adding, “can’t a girl take a bath without being ogled?” Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful
A week after a jury couldn’t reach a decision in the criminal trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, he has made a decision to end the prosecution without standing trial a second time. Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and [more]
Robert Taylor built his home in stages, using paychecks from three jobs – now almost the entire second floor has been destroyed and the lower floor is encased by mould Robert Taylor returns to his home for the first time since evacuating from Hurricane Ida. Photograph: Julie Dermansky/The Guardian On East 36th Street in Reserve, Louisiana, sits a family house constructed from the bottom up with bricks and mortar, plywood and cement. Robert Taylor built this family home in stages, using paychecks
Those figures are up from the 375,995,378 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 7. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. More than 1.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.