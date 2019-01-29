North Korea 'unlikely' to give up nukes, top US intelligence chief says despite Donald Trump's optimism

North Korea is “unlikely” to give up its nuclear weapons program, America’s most senior intelligence chief has said, in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s optimistic comments on securing a breakthrough.

Dan Coats, the US director of national intelligence, said that North Korea’s leaders see keeping their nuclear arsenal as crucial to “regime survival”.

Mr Coats also warned there was evidence that Kim Jong-un’s regime was taking actions “inconsistent” with its declared support for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The remarks, which came during an appearance by six US intelligence chiefs before the Senate Intelligence Committee, jar with the US president’s public views on the stand-off.

Mr Trump has repeatedly played up the prospect of North Korea denuclearising since he met with Kim, the country’s leader, during a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

Donald Trump, the US president, and Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, shake hands during a summit in Singapore Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh More

The US president tweeted shortly after that meeting that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea”. On another occasion he joked that him and Kim “fell in love” with each other.

Mr Coats is a former Republican senator who serves in Mr Trump’s cabinet. The role he holds was created after the September 11 attacks and co-ordinates America’s 17 different intelligence agencies.

In his prepared opening remarks on North Korea for a hearing about worldwide threats, Mr Coats begun by playing up the areas of progress in the relationship.

He said: “The regime has halted its provocative behavior related to its WMD program. North Korea has not conducted any nuclear-capable missile or nuclear tests in more than a year and it has dismantled some of its nuclear infrastructure.

Christopher Wray, FBI director, Gina Haspel, CIA director, Daniel Coats, director of National Intelligence, and General Robert Ashley, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, [left to right], at the Senate Intelligence Committee Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP More

"As well, Kim Jong-un continues to demonstrate openness to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula."

But Mr Coats went on: “Having said that, we currently assess that North Korea will seek to retain its WMD capabilities and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities because its leaders ultimately view nuclear weapons as critical to regime survival.

"Our assessment is bolstered by our observations of some activity that is inconsistent with full denuclearisation .”

The assessment that North Korean leaders do not actually want to give up their nuclear weapons program challenges a central tenant of the Trump administration’s stance for talks.