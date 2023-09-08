North Korea unveils 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un atteded the launch of the country's first tactical nuclear attack submarine at Sinpho shipyard, state media reported Friday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- North Korea unveiled a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state-run media reported Friday, a development leader Kim Jong Un called a "top priority" in countering the naval strength of the United States and its allies.

"The nuclear attack submarine, which has been a symbol of aggression against our republic for the past several decades, now symbolizes a revolutionary power that terrifies our unscrupulous enemies," Kim said at a launch ceremony held at Sinpho shipyard on Wednesday, Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim called the new submarine, named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, a "style that the world has never known before," and said that it "usher[s] in a great era of strengthening naval forces."

The North Korean leader vowed that the isolated regime would ramp up its production of submarines, including a nuclear-powered vessel.

"Today's launch ceremony will be no less burdensome to our opponents than the construction of a new nuclear-powered submarine," Kim said.

Images of the launch ceremony released by state media appeared to show a modified Soviet-designed Romeo Class sub equipped with 10 missile tubes, specialist website Naval News said.

South Korea's military raised questions about the new submarine's capabilities, however.

"Based on our analysis of the appearance of the North Korean submarine so far, it seems that the size and shape of some parts, such as the bridge, have been increased to mount missiles," an official with Seoul's Joint Chief of Staffs said in a text message sent to reporters on Friday.

"But it is assessed that it is not a shape that can be operated normally, and may be a sign of deception or exaggeration," the official said.

South Korea has been tracking the submarine's development in cooperation with the United States using joint surveillance assets, the official added.

North Korea has conducted missile tests at a record pace since the start of last year and has unveiled several new weapons, including a Haeil underwater nuclear attack drone and smaller Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.

Earlier this year, Kim called for "an exponential increase" of the country's nuclear arsenal and ordered the mass production of lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to be used on the battlefield. Pyongyang conducted a simulated tactical nuclear strike last week in response to large-scale joint military exercises held in August by the United States and South Korea.

The North has frequently condemned the joint drills as preparations for an invasion and has protested the deployment of U.S. assets to the peninsula, including a rare port call in July by a nuclear ballistic missile submarine.

The launch ceremony comes amid reports that Kim is planning to visit Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin for discussions about supplying arms to Moscow for its war against the Ukraine. In exchange for artillery shells and anti-tank missiles, Kim could receive advanced nuclear submarine and satellite technology, along with food aid, officials have speculated.

The nuclear submarine launch was scheduled to coincide the 75th anniversary of North Korea's founding, which falls on Saturday, KCNA said.