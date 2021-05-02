North Korea vows to respond to Biden’s ‘hostile policy,’ report says

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

North Korea issued a warning to the U.S. after the Biden administration announced the completion of a months-long review of its approach to Pyongyang going forward.

Reuters reported that an unnamed spokesman from the country said it was clear that the U.S. is preparing for an "all-out showdown."

Jen Psaki, the White House spokeswoman, said Friday that Biden’s team consulted with officials from previous administrations to try and determine its best foot forward. She said it is the Biden administration’s goal "remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

POMPEO REGRETS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ‘DIDN’T MAKE MORE PROGRESS’ WITH NORTH KOREA

Kwon Jong Gun, the director-general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, referred to earlier comments that the president made when he was addressing his approach to Iran and North Korea. Reuters pointed out that Biden wants to address the threat with "diplomacy and stern deterrence."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kown told Reuters that Biden seemed clear that he aims to "keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Liverpool to stage sold out Blossoms gig as trial for festival season

    Blossoms will play to 5,000 people to help gather research for this summer's festival season.

  • Joe Biden forges new path on North Korea crisis in wake of Trump failure

    President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Friday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that U.S. officials had completed a months-long review of North Korean policy. Complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the goal, she said, but she noted that the past four presidents had been unable to get Pyongyang to forswear nuclear weapons. The Biden policy attempts to strike a middle ground between the policy pursued by Biden's most recent predecessors. Republican Donald Trump had held three summit meetings with Kim but achieved no breakthrough other than a pause in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests that has lasted since 2017.

  • US cites Indian variant in implementing travel ban from Tuesday

    Permanent residents and close relatives of US citizens sparedWhite House says Biden’s decision based on CDC advice Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks about India travel restrictions before boarding Air Force Two. ‘We have a longstanding, decades-old relationship … around public health issues.’ Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Most travelers from India will be prohibited from entering the US from Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a catastrophic surge in Covid-19 cases and a new virus variant. Under the travel ban announced by Joe Biden on Friday, with the exception of legal permanent residents, spouses and close family members of US citizens, travelers from India will join those from countries including China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, the UK and Ireland in being unable to enter the US. The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Biden signed a proclamation barring entry to most foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days. It said: “The CDC advises, based on work by public health and scientific experts, that these variants have characteristics of concern, which may make them more easily transmitted and have the potential for reduced protection afforded by some vaccines.” Biden also said the CDC had concluded that “proactive measures” were needed to protect public health from travelers from India. India has reached a world record 350,000 cases a day and a death toll of 211,853. Experts say both figures are undercounts. The spread of the variant B1617 has also caused countries including the UK, Germany and Italy to close their borders to travelers from India. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, and his government have been criticized for failing to prevent large gatherings and to take other public health precautions. Modi held rallies and said he was “elated” to see large crowds. The situation is the worst since the beginning of the pandemic last year and the worst of any country, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed. India has also struggled to accelerate vaccination efforts, with 26,621,155 people vaccinated by Saturday – just 1.95% of the population. Medical supplies donated by the US, including oxygen, therapeutics and supplies for vaccine production, have begun to arrive. The US is also donating 60m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries including India. More aid is expected. The US effort came after concerted calls for the Biden administration to lift restrictions on the export of raw materials necessary to produce vaccines. Heralding US aid efforts, Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is part-Indian, said: “It is important to note that we have a responsibility to step up when people are in need. And as it relates to the people of India, we have a longstanding, decades-old relationship with India, with the Indian people in particular around public health issues.”

  • North Korea threatens U.S. and accuses Biden of "big blunder" over foreign policy

    A top North Korean official warned Sunday the U.S. "will find itself in a very grave situation" after President Biden called the country a security threat during his first policy speech to Congress last week.Why it matters: The threat underlines the challenges Biden faces as he seeks to break away from the failure of predecessors to overcome differences with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's regime over denuclearization and sanctions, which have crippled the isolated nation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: In his speech to Congress last Wednesday, Biden said the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran were "a serious threat to America’s security and world security," which he vowed to address through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."What they're saying: Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement published by the state-run KCNA, that Biden's speech was a "big blunder" and his comments "intolerable.""His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward" the North Korea as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," Kwon said.Kwon did not specify what steps North Korea was considering.The big picture: Kwon's comments come a day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration had completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. Psaki suggested the Biden administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • NFL DRAFT: 16 winners and losers from the first round

    The Jaguars, the Bears, and the Eagles were all big winners on night one of the NFL draft, while the Raiders and the Packers were losers.

  • Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘obsession with a hard border would cost thousands of jobs’

    More than 700 jobs would be put at risk for every new role created if border posts were set up between England and an independent Scotland, the Tories have claimed. Emma Harper, an SNP MSP, said that a hard border between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Gretna would deliver a jobs boost for her south of Scotland region, where she is standing for re-election on Thursday. However, the claim has been met with widespread ridicule and dogged Nicola Sturgeon, who has struggled to explain how routes to England could be kept open if she succeeds in having Scotland leave the UK to rejoin the EU.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • GOP Rep. Liz Cheney responds to criticism over fist bumping Biden: 'We're not sworn enemies'

    Cheney, who has been highly critical of Biden's policies, defended the friendly greeting at his address to Congress: "We're Americans."

  • China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

    China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

  • 2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

    A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack. Brown County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at. “He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said.

  • Red Wings outlast Lightning for 1-0 victory in shootout

    Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn't show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime. “We did everything we could to win that game," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said.

  • Raiders trade up to select Mizzou’s Gillespie, igniting big Saturday for drafted Tigers

    Tyree Gillespie had a lot of MU company as he joined the pro ranks at the NFL Draft.

  • Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -Intel wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies towards building a semiconductor factory in Europe, its CEO was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time Pat Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel pursues a multibillion-dollar drive to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. "What we're asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia," Gelsinger told Politico Europe in an interview.

  • Panthers’ 4 trades Friday were a chaotic move to find what Carolina needed most

    The Panthers’ 4 trades Friday? Forget ‘em. What matters is the 3 players they got.

  • Protests continue in Elizabeth City, Durham over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Thirty to 40 people have gathered in downtown Durham. Earlier Saturday, dozens of people marched through Elizabeth City.

  • Raytown South product Jabril Cox selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

    The linebacker from Raytown South played collegiately at LSU and North Dakota State.

  • Warren Buffett faces showdown with ordinary savers over refusal to act on climate crisis

    Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, refuses to publish information on his company’s climate impact and the risks it faces as temperatures rise; now shareholders are taking a stand. By Ben Chapman