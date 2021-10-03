North Korea warns of "consequences" over UN body's scrutiny of missile program

North Korea on Sunday accused the United Nations Security Council of applying a double standard over the country's missile program and warned of "consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty,” AP reports.

Driving the news: The statement followed an emergency closed-door meeting of the top UN body Friday, during which France expressed concern over North Korea's missile launches and proposed a ban on its ballistic missile firings.

Jo accused the Security Council of a “double-dealing standard” because it doesn't take issue with weapons tests by the U.S. and its allies.

The backdrop: The isolated country resumed missile tests in September, after a six-month hiatus, per AP.

