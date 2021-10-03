North Korea warns of "consequences" over UN body's scrutiny of missile program

Yacob Reyes
·1 min read

North Korea on Sunday accused the United Nations Security Council of applying a double standard over the country's missile program and warned of "consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty,” AP reports.

Driving the news: The statement followed an emergency closed-door meeting of the top UN body Friday, during which France expressed concern over North Korea's missile launches and proposed a ban on its ballistic missile firings.

Jo accused the Security Council of a “double-dealing standard” because it doesn't take issue with weapons tests by the U.S. and its allies.

The backdrop: The isolated country resumed missile tests in September, after a six-month hiatus, per AP.

    Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.