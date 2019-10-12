North Korea Warns Japan Not to Interfere With Its Vessels: KCNA

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea warned Japan of undesirable consequences if its longtime adversary continues to interfere with its vessels, days after Tokyo sent fishermen back to the country following a collision in Japanese waters.

Pyongyang also demanded that Japan compensate it for the damage it caused after “sinking” the North Korean vessel, the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing an unnamed spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All 60 North Koreans on a boat suspected of illegally fishing in Japanese waters were rescued after their vessel collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency ship. The vessel suddenly turned while being warned off by a Japanese ship Monday around the Yamato Bank, one of the richest fishing grounds in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Agriculture Minister Taku Eto told reporters.

