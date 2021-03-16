North Korea warns U.S.: ‘Refrain from causing a stink’

In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • How is the AstraZeneca vaccine different, and is it safe? Yahoo News Explains

    The U.S. has millions of doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, made by the British-Swedish drugmaker in collaboration with Oxford University, sitting in distribution centers. The company has not yet filed for authorization in the U.S.; recent reports suggest it could do so by the end of March. But what is the vaccine? And what is the controversy surrounding it in Europe? Yahoo News explains.

  • Parents of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

    A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their children's organs if their child is ever facing death.

  • ‘Fully vaccinated’ hugs: The many benefits of embracing loved ones

    Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new coronavirus guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. Those guidelines included being able to meet with “unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said these recommendations are a first step to returning to normal activities like hugging grandparents and grandchildren. Tiffany Field, director of the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, explained the many benefits that come along with those “fully vaccinated” hugs.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Sister of Kim Jong Un warns U.S. against military drills in North Korea

    NBC News’ Ken Dilanian discusses Kim Jong Un’s sister’s warning to the U.S. against military drills in North Korea as Biden administration officials make their first visit to the region.

  • The three Rocks of 'Young Rock' reunite to talk fanny packs, getting shredded, and ‘staches

    In the new NBC sitcom Young Rock, a future Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who in this alternate reality is running for president, looks back on his life in a series of interviews with actur-turned-journalist Randall Park. Playing his younger selves is Adrian Groulx (The Rock at 10), Bradley Constant (The Rock at 15), and Uli Latukefu (The Rock from 18-20). These three young Rocks recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about playing the wrestler-turned-actor-turned-maybe-president. "I saw it right away that he just adored his dad," said Groulx of his character's love for his dad, wrestler Rocky Johnson. Constant plays a slightly awkward high school Rock, complete with a feathery thin mustache. "So my last audition, I didn't have the 'stache yet. They had to glue it on for that and it started flapping off," he said. "So I grew my actual 'stache before we started shooting." Watch more from the stars of Young Rock in the video interview above.

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital 4 weeks after being admitted as a 'precautionary measure'

    The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

  • UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine. Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

  • New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home

    Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America's Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match. “We want to see it all over again in 2023," said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup. Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.

  • 'I still think about it every day': Former White House advisor Deborah Birx says she 'didn't know how to handle' Trump's comments about injecting disinfectants

    "I still think about it every day," Birx said about Trump's comments to investigate whether light, heat and disinfectants could cure the virus.

  • Cardi B and Candace Owens sparred on Twitter after the 'WAP' Grammys performance, and both women threatened lawsuits

    Cardi B and Owens have started yet another public Twitter feud following Owen's comments about "WAP" on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and the next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Russia will block Twitter in one month unless it deletes banned content - Russian news agencies

    Russia will block Twitter in one month unless the U.S. social media giant complies with a demand to remove banned content, Russian news agencies cited a senior regulatory official as saying on Tuesday. Moscow said last week it had slowed down the speed of Twitter inside Russia in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove a specific list of banned content. Twitter said at the time that it was worried about the impact on free speech of the Russian action, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour as alleged by Russian authorities.

  • Australian police boss suggests app to prove sexual consent

    A senior Australian policeman suggested on Thursday a phone app be developed to document sexual consent in a bid to improve conviction rates in sex crime cases. New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent. Fuller said the number of sexual assaults reported in Australia’s most populous state was increasing while a prosecution success rate of only 2% stemming from those reports showed the system was failing.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.

  • I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Britain's Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine and had not been concerned whether she received that or another shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Her comment came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended by 13 countries across the European Union and several national regulators expressed safety worries about blood clots.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party