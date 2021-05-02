North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' after Biden's 'big blunder' in speech to Congress

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
biden kim jong un
A member of Kim Jong-un's Foreign Ministry has denounced President Joe Biden's "big blunder" in a speech to Congress. Getty Images

  • A top North Korean official has warned the US that it will "find itself in a very grave situation."

  • Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress was a "big blunder," the official said.

  • During the speech, Biden said that North Korea's nuclear program presented a "serious threat" to the US.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

North Korea warned the US on Sunday that it will "find itself in a very grave situation" after comments made by President Joe Biden earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

During Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, he said that the nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran "present a serious threat to America's security and world security."

The president added that he would work with allies to address these threats through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."

A top North Korean official, however, has denounced Biden's words as a "big blunder."

Read more: Democratic insiders lament how Biden's big address to Congress spelling out his agenda now must compete for the public's attention with the Giuliani DOJ probe

"His [Biden's] statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as it had been done by the US for over half a century," Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement published by North Korean news agency KCNA.

"It is certain that the US chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint," Kwon continued. "We will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation."

Kwon's comments follow White House press secretary Jen Psaki outlining the Biden's administration's "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea on Friday.

Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that the US had completed its review of US policy towards North Korea, Axios reported.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki said, the Associated Press reported.

