A North Korean citizen has been extradited to the US for the first time to stand trial for money laundering and violating sanctions

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
north korean flag
The North Korean flag flutters next to barbed wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Edgar Su/Reuters

  • A North Korean man has been taken into US custody after a Malaysian court approved the extradition.

  • He is the first North Korean citizen to ever be extradited to the US to face trial.

  • North Korea has objected to the extradition and cut diplomatic ties with Malaysia for allowing it.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A North Korean man was taken into US custody this weekend and will stand trial in DC for charges of money laundering and conspiracy.

The man, Mun Chol Myong, is in his 50s and is the first North Korean citizen to ever be extradited to the US to face trial, reported the AP. He was flown from Malaysia to the US and taken into custody by the FBI in Washington DC after a Malaysian court approved his extradition. Before his deportation from Malaysia, Mun and his lawyers tangled with Malaysian courts over whether he should be extradited.

According to The Diplomat, Mun was arrested in Malaysia in May 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to charges that he was involved in a scheme to move prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea - an action that violates UN sanctions on North Korea. Mun is also accused of laundering funds through shell companies and cooking up fraudulent documents to ensure illegal shipments made it to their destinations undetected.

The Malaysian federal court denied Mun's bid to avoid extradition last week after it refused to accept defense lawyer Gooi Soon Seng's assertions that the charges against Mun were politically motivated.

According to an AP article, Gooi argued that Mun would not be given a fair trial if he were to be extradited to the US, noting that the US did not extradite the three Singaporeans who worked in the same company with Mun. The three were also charged for breaching UN trade sanctions in North Korea.

"That's why we are saying the offense is of a political nature," Gooi said in court documents. Gooi added that Mun was a pawn caught in the rivalry between the US and North Korea, referring to the US' increased pressure on North Korea to denuclearize.

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over the incident

North Korea strongly objected to the extradition, and cut diplomatic ties with Malaysia for agreeing to it.

As reported in Nikkei Asia, the North Korean foreign ministry said via the Korean Central News Agency, the country's televised state media, that the extradition was a "nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime" by Malaysian authorities.

The North Korean foreign ministry added in its message that Washington will "pay a price" for extraditing Mun.

ABC News reported that in response to North Korea's termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia, Malaysia has ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours. Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that around 30 people - including North Korean embassy officials and their families - were seen yesterday leaving the embassy compound for Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a bus.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Malaysia and North Korea once shared close ties as North Korea was using Malaysia as an arms exportation hub and a base for lucrative businesses. But in 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur Airport when two women smeared a nerve agent on his face. Following this incident, the Malaysian government worked to secure the safe return of nine citizens held in Pyongyang in exchange for the release of Kim's body. It then suspended embassy operations in Pyongyang.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

    A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Europe must act as Lebanon collapses, France says

    Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that he would press EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday to discuss solutions to the economic and political crisis in Beirut. Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid. President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri later on Monday to try and break the deadlock in forming a government.

  • Raccoon City is almost like another character in the new Resident Evil movie

    Everyone knows movies and TV shows where New York is practically another character, whether it’s implied in Sex And The City or literal in They Came Together, but it’s not the only city that can be a character: Chicago is a character in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Los Angeles is a character in La La Land, and that covers all three of the cities in the United States. But what about fictional cities? Well, for the new Resident Evil movie, director Johannes Roberts is taking a page from all of these classic stories in which New York, Chicago, and L.A. are such integral parts of the story that they’re practically another character.

  • Japan charges Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail

    Japanese prosecutors charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, Monday in the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon, while he was out on bail. Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.

  • Richland deputies charge another in motorcycle ‘gang’ brawl

    This is the third person charged in the brawl.

  • Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief

    The cyberattack crested just as finance officials from across Latin America were descending on Washington to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Inter-American Development Bank. On Sept. 24, 2019, requests from more than 15,000 internet addresses throughout China flooded the bank’s website, knocking part of it intermittently offline. To unclog the network, the bank took the drastic step of blocking all traffic from China.

  • Arrest made after Raleigh police say a man used a chainsaw to ‘menace’ others at hotel

    The man was arrested near Garner, where police say he committed another crime.

  • Wandering walrus who fell asleep and had to go with the floe

    A walrus has never been so lost. A juvenile Arctic walrus, the size of a cow, was spotted at the weekend resting on a rock at a secluded beauty spot on the Pembrokeshire coast. Dubbed a little unkindly as "Wally the Walrus", the juvenile marine mammal is thought to have fallen asleep on an ice sheet in its native Greenland and drifted thousands of miles south into warmer waters. The RSPCA officer dispatched to check on the walrus's well-being, described the sighting - with perhaps a little understatement - as "surreal". The walrus - it's unclear if it's a male or female because no one would dare to get close enough to find out - was first spotted on Valentia Island off the Kerry coast of Ireland, a week ago.

  • A Washington sheriff walked back his claim to police that a Black newspaper carrier was stopping at houses on his street and threatened to kill him

    Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing calls for his resignation after alleging that a Black newspaper carrier whom he had followed threatened to kill him.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Addresses Atlanta Mass Shooting, Says “Anti-Asian Racism Has Long Been A Fact Of American Life”

    On March 16, a white man traveled to three Atlanta area spas and took the lives of Soon C. Park, Hyun J. Grant, Suncha Kim, Yong A. Yue, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiajoie Tan and Daoyou Feng. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver wasted no time in jumping into this story — starting with […]

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • RESULTS: Louisianians voted to fill 2 US House vacancies in Saturday special elections

    Julia Letlow was elected to the 5th District outright, while state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Peterson will advance to a runoff in the 2nd District.

  • Young Tunisian activists under police pressure

    Tunisia gained praise for its democratic transition, its free elections and new liberal constitution after its 2011 revolution. But today, in the face of limited reforms to the security and judicial systems, activists say they are still fearful of repression. Ahmed Ghram, who was jailed for 15 days over a Facebook post criticising inequalities in the legal system, is one of several activists who has face punishment for speaking out against authorities.

  • Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory

    Twice his Longhorns have been knocked out in the first round by mid-majors with improbable last-second finishes. Texas was bounced from the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed Saturday night, 53-52 by in-state rival Abilene Christian, in a turnover-filled performance that left the Longhorns stunned. ''It feels like a bad dream,'' senior guard Matt Coleman said.

  • U.S., Europe press Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

    U.S. and European leaders denounced what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Rick Pitino 'in heaven' at Iona, has no interest in returning to the 'so-called big-time'

    Rick Pitino led Iona to the NCAA tournament this season, his first back in the sport since he was fired from Louisville in 2017.

  • Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda. Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are badly strained. U.S. and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador arrived back in Moscow on Sunday for consultations after Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

  • Eagles and Giants players actively recruiting free agent CB Adoree’ Jackson

    Eagles, Giants players actively recruiting free agent CB Adoree' Jackson on Twitter