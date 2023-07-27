North Korean dictator meets with Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang

Kim Jong Un and Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with "an autographed letter" from Un’s Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed on July 27.

Shoigu and Kim Jong Un "recollected with deep emotion the history of deep-rooted DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) -Russia friendship" during the meeting, as well as discussed "matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security.”

Read also: Russia offers North Korea food in exchange for ammunition

Un has previously called Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "holy fight" and expressed the desire to build a strong state together with Putin.

The Russian delegation, headed by Shoigu, arrived in the country on July 26. Shoigu met with his North Korean counterpart, General Kang Sun-nam.

The visit was timed with celebrations of North Korea’s 70th anniversary of "Victory Day” – what the Kim regime deems the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in the Korean War. Pyongyang calls the conflict the ‘Great Fatherland Liberation War.’

Read also: Shoigu meets North Korean defense minister to strengthen military ties

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, North Korea has supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. According to The White House, the weapons were traded for food.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine