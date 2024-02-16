North Korean KN-24 missile leaves huge crater in Bucha district

A huge crater caused by a missile strike in the Bucha district. Photo: Anatolii Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha

Russia used what is likely a North Korean KN-24 missile in a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 15 February. The strike caused a huge crater in the Bucha district near the city of Kyiv.

Source: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources said this is not the first use of this type of missile.

According to the US CSIS analytical centre, the KN-24 has a range of up to 410 km and a payload of 400-500 kg. The missile looks similar to the US-produced ATACMS.

According to Forbes, the cost of such a missile can reach US$1.5 million.

KN-24 missile. Photо: Defense Express

Previously: On Thursday morning, a huge crater was created in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike, which also damaged numerous windows and roofs in the area.

Background:

The Russians launched missiles from several Tu-95MS bombers at Ukraine on the night of 14-15 February. Air defence systems were responding in various oblasts and explosions were heard.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all the missiles that the Russians launched on Kyiv on the early morning of 15 February were destroyed.

A missile strike was carried out on the city of Lviv: the Russians hit an infrastructure facility, and injured three people.

