North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

38
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the Cabinet and the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry team won the match 3-1 and then beat the Cabinet staff again in a tug-of-war event, according to the report, which didn’t mention any comments made by Kim. The event was to celebrate the birthday of the late Kim Jong Il, the country’s previous leader and the father of the current ruler.

“The stadium was filled with joy and excitement of officials of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense who had the great honor of holding significant sports and cultural events on the spring holiday of February in the presence of Kim Jong Un whom they wanted to see even in their dreams,” the KCNA report said. It said all participants at the event made a “firm pledge to serve the people with devotion with renewed courage and in high spirits.”

Photos published by North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim and his daughter smiling and clapping from the VIP seats, where they sat in the center between senior government and military officials. Kim Yo Jong, Kim’s sister and one of his top foreign policy officials, was seen sitting in a row behind them.

The event marked the sixth known public appearance of Kim Ju Ae, but the first that wasn’t overtly related to her father’s nuclear arms ambitions. She was first shown on state media in November when Kim Jong Un brought her to observe a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

She also appeared with her father in a huge military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, last week, when troops rolled out more than a dozen ICBMs, an unprecedented number that underscored how Kim continues to expand his military capabilities despite limited resources while diplomacy remains stalled.

Prior to the parade, Kim Ju Ae also joined her father in a visit to troops, where she sat in the seat of honor at a banquet while being flanked by her parents and generals. She also appears alongside her father in several new postal stamps released Friday to mark the November ICBM test, which the North has described as a success.

Analysts say Kim Ju Ae’s appearances at major events tied to the country's military is her father’s way of reminding the world he will never voluntarily surrender his nuclear weapons and missiles, which he clearly sees as the strongest guarantee of his survival and the extension of his family’s dynastic rule. Her prominent exposure in state media could also be aimed at strengthening domestic loyalty to the Kim family and preparing for a future heredity transfer of power.

While North Korean state media’s lofty descriptions of Kim Ju Ae, who has been called “beloved” and “respected,” have fueled speculation that she’s being primed as a future leader, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse downplayed that possibility during a parliamentary session on Wednesday.

Kwon, Seoul’s top point man on North Korea, said Kim Jong Un’s relatively young age — believed to be 39 — and North Korea’s male-dominated power hierarchy make it questionable whether Kim Ju Ae is being groomed as his successor.

Recommended Stories

  • Why is Kim Jong Un's daughter suddenly front and center?

    Just weeks ago, the world knew almost nothing about the North Korean dictator's kids. Now a daughter has been unveiled. Is she a dictator-in-waiting?

  • Kim Jong Un’s Little Girl Threatens Death Blow to Aunt’s Succession

    KCNA via ReutersThe outpouring of love and care that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is publicly lavishing on his (roughly) 10-year-old daughter, Ju Ae, could spell trouble for his controversial, outspoken younger sister, Kim Yo Jong.While Ju Ae’s image is appearing in a propaganda blitz portending her rise to the top of the North Korean hierarchy, auntie Yo Jong may have to watch her back, David Straub, a former senior diplomat in the American embassy in Seoul, told The Daily Beast.“Kim had bo

  • Poland is considering handing over its MiG-29 to Ukraine

    Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland is considering handing over its MiG-29s to Ukraine and joining the coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters, if such a coalition were formed. Source: Duda in an interview with Ukrinform Details: In particular, Duda stated that the training of an F-16 pilot is a long-term process: "The preparation of Ukrainian pilots requires long months of training.

  • Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities, videos show

    The marches in numerous cities including Tehran that began on Thursday evening and went on into the night marked 40 days since the execution of two protesters last month. Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hanged on Jan. 8. The protests that have swept across Iran began last September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini for flouting the hijab policy, which requires women to entirely cover their hair and bodies.

  • Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

    A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters and his group was ushered into a van under heavy security and driven away.

  • President Marcos says Philippines 'will not lose an inch' of territory

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Saturday that the country "will not lose an inch" of territory, his remarks coming on the heels of continuing maritime tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea. Beijing's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's foreign ministry had said its coastguard conducted actions according to law.

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • Saudis join race to buy Manchester United - report

    Saudi Arabia has joined the race to buy Manchester United ahead of Friday's nominal deadline, according to a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph, raising the stakes in what could be the most lucrative deal in sports history.British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy the club last month -- the only bidder to publicly declare an interest so far.

  • Tesla's Musk to hold call with Mexico president, factory announcement imminent -Ebrard

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will soon confirm it has chosen Mexico as a location for a new plant, and CEO Elon Musk is planning to speak with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's top diplomat said on Friday. "Very soon we will have confirmation that this company, which is so important, which is very close to the electromobility priorities we are promoting, has chosen Mexico to increase its presence," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, referring to Tesla. He declined to give a time for the phone call or the location for Tesla's Mexico investment.

  • Michigan State shooter may have felt 'slighted,' police say

    The gunman who killed three students at Michigan State University and wounded five others carried a note with him listing places where he might have felt slighted, police said on Thursday, suggesting a possible motive behind the shooting. Discussing the note during a briefing, authorities stressed they were still uncertain about what caused Anthony Dwayne McRae to open fire in two buildings on the school's main campus on Monday night, then kill himself hours later after police tracked him down. Authorities say they were trying to determine whether mental illness played a role in the rampage.

  • How Kathryn Newton discovered her true powers as an actor in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

    The newest star in the Ant-Man franchise talks about dream MCU team-ups, Method acting and how Gen Z-ers in the MCU bide their time.

  • House Oversight Committee ramps up investigation on 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal

    House Oversight Republicans sent letters demanding information from the Biden administration about the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • The hurdles Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Qatar and Saudi Arabia need to clear to buy Man Utd

    The presence of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night along with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin comes at such a delicate time in the sale of Manchester United that it could hardly be viewed in any other terms.

  • GOP opens another investigation of Afghanistan withdrawal

    Several Biden Cabinet members, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, received a letter Friday from House Republicans as they launched the second investigation into the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a series of letters to senior leadership at the White House, Department of Defense, State Department and others requesting a tranche of documents related to the end of America's longest war. “The Biden Administration was tragically unprepared for the Afghanistan withdrawal and their decisions in the region directly resulted in a national security and humanitarian catastrophe,” Comer said in a statement.

  • U.S. Counterintelligence Will Examine 'Successfully' Retrieved Chinese Spy Balloon

    U.S. military says it "successfully" retrieved alleged Chinese spy balloon and will deliver it to FBI facility for analysis

  • Good Luck Flying Through Germany Right Now

    Air travel is always fraught with issues. Near-misses, tarmac collisions, and — oh yeah — nationwide outages have been all over the news lately. You’d be forgiven for thinking American airline infrastructure is falling apart, held together at the seams with duct tape and baling wire. But allow me to ease your mind, and soothe your spirit of American exceptionalism: It’s not just us.

  • Madrid may need supporting cast to help pressure leaders Barca

    Real Madrid may need their supporting cast to step up against Osasuna and help the champions keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, amid doubts over Karim Benzema's fitness.Osasuna, ninth, are without a win in four games in La Liga but their supporters tend to whip up ferocious atmospheres as they do battle with the league's giants.

  • New details emerge in case of Parkside Elementary child sex abuse case

    At least five reports of child sex abuse were made to trusted adults in the months before the final report that led to Hector Manley's 2019 arrest.

  • Here’s the list of new NFL offensive coordinators this offseason

    Offensive coordinators are getting fired at a historic rate this offseason. Here's who has been fired and hired as the NFL teams fill vacancies.

  • Did Prosecutors Do Enough to Convict Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersAfter four weeks, 61 witnesses, and hundreds of pieces of evidence, South Carolina prosecutors on Friday rested their case against disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh.In what local media has dubbed the “trial of the century” in the Palmetto State, prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, near the dog kennels of the family’s hunting estate in a desperate attempt to hide that he had bee