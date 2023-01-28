North Korean leader’s sister criticizes US for providing Ukraine with tanks

Kin Jong Un with his sister, Kim Yo Jong

Serving as the deputy department head of the Central Committee of the DPRK Workers' Party, Kim Yo Jong criticized the United States for supplying Ukraine with Abrams tanks, and accused Washington of “crossing a red line” in pursuit of its “hegemonic policy.” She echoed Russian narratives, stating that the United States threatens Russia's “strategic security” and “pushes the regional situation to the present grave phase.”

She also extolled the “indomitable fighting spirit and might” of the Russian military and promised that North Korea “will always stand in the same trench” with Russia.

According to U.S. intelligence, North Korea is transferring missiles and shells to Moscow’s forces – in direct violation of a UN Security Council resolution. North Korea denies these allegations.

On Jan. 25, U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to supply 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, along with the equipment and spare parts needed to keep them running. Biden added that while the delivery of Abrams will take some time, the training of Ukrainian crews will begin as soon as possible.

