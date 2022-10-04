North Korean missile soars over Japan

Storyful

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on the morning of October 4, a top Japanese government official said in a press conference.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its interior in an easterly direction at around 7:22 am on Tuesday.“Details are still being analyzed, but it is estimated that the ballistic missile passed over Japan’s north-eastern region and fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Pacific Ocean at around 7:44 am,” he said.“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated launches of ballistic missiles, threaten the peace and security of the region and the international community, and are a serious challenge to the international community as a whole, including Japan.”The government issued a J-Alert (National Instant Warning System) for Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures, as well as Tokyo on Tuesday morning.Matsuno said there were no reports of damage in Aomori City as of Tuesday morning but urged residents to report anything suspicious. Credit: Japanese Government TV via Storyful