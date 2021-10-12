North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media

A North Korean soldier dressed in a blue outfit in a state media photo is getting attention on social media, with some calling him “a superhero.” He was the only one among a group of nearly 30 soldiers posing for the picture who wasn't wearing a more traditional uniform.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories