North Koreans celebrate the new year in Pyongyang

STORY: A video provided by North Korea's news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed a national flag-hoist ceremony on Sunday (December 31) attended by North Korean citizens to mark the new year.

Many celebrated the new year by watching a firework display at midnight while others took selfies along streets decorated with lights.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a late night celebration to mark the new year on Sunday in Pyongyang, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter, and watched performances featuring ice skaters, acrobats and choirs, reported KCNA.