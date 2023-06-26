North Koreans warn of nuclear 'war of revenge' at rallies denouncing US

State media claims 120,000 people rallied in Pyongyang - Getty

A crowd of 120,000 rallied in the streets of Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a “war of revenge” to destroy the United States, North Korea’s state media has claimed.

The marches were held across the capital as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Photos appeared to show a stadium crowded with people holding placards reading “the whole US mainland is within our shooting range” and “the imperialist US is the destroyer of peace”. None of the pictures could be independently verified.

KCNA published photos of a full stadium - KCNA/Reuters

Sunday’s anniversary came amid concerns Pyongyang could soon conduct another launch of its first military spy satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities after its first attempt ended in failure on May 31.

North Korea now had “the strongest absolute weapon to punish the US imperialists” and the “avengers on this land are burning with the indomitable will to revenge the enemy,” KCNA claimed.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with the South and the US, the South’s main ally.

In a separate foreign ministry report, North Korea said the US was “making desperate efforts to ignite a nuclear war,” accusing Washington of sending strategic assets to the region.

North and South Korea remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.

