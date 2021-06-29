North Korea's Kim berates officials for 'grave' coronavirus lapse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated senior ruling party and government officials for their failures in the fight against the coronavirus, which created a “huge crisis” for the country, state media reported.

The alleged “grave incident” in North Korea’s pandemic fight was not specified in the report Wednesday from the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea has claimed to have had no cases of coronavirus infections throughout the pandemic, despite testing thousands of people and sharing a porous border with its ally and economic lifeline China, where the first Covid-19 cases were confirmed in late 2019.

KCNA said Kim made the comments during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party that he called to discuss the anti-virus failures. It said Kim criticized senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-virus measures amid a lengthening pandemic.

“In neglecting important decisions by the party that called for organizational, material and science and technological measures to support prolonged anti-epidemic work in face of a global health crisis, the officials in charge have caused a grave incident that created a huge crisis for the safety of the country and its people,” the KCNA paraphrased Kim as saying.

While North Korea has told the World Health Organization it has not found a single coronavirus infection after testing more than 30,000 people, experts widely doubt its claim of a perfect record, considering the country’s poor health infrastructure and ties to China.

From the start of the pandemic, North Korea described its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence,” banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and severely curtailed cross-border traffic and trade. The lockdown has further strained an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over the country’s nuclear weapons program.

Kim during a political conference earlier this month called for officials to brace for prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, indicating that the country isn’t ready to open its borders anytime soon despite its economic woes.

The North’s extended border controls come amid uncertainties over the country’s vaccination prospects. COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, said in February that the North could receive 1.9 million doses in the first half of the year, but the plans have been delayed due to global shortages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim berates officials for 'grave' virus lapse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated senior ruling party and government officials for their failures in the fight against the coronavirus, which created a “huge crisis” for the country, state media reported. The alleged “grave incident” in North Korea's pandemic fight was not specified in the report Wednesday from the North’s official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA said Kim made the comments during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party that he called to discuss the anti-virus failures.

  • North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "great crisis" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what happened, or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a claim questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.

  • Paris conference aims to fast-track road to gender equality

    An international conference opening in Paris on Wednesday aims to fast-track the road to gender equality and mobilize millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, the head of the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting to empower women says. UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview with The Associated Press that the underfunding of women’s programs and the slow implementation of a 150-platform to achieve gender equality adopted by the world’s nations in Beijing in 1995 “leaves a lot of women in a situation where they will never really realize their true and full potential.” What the three-day Generation Equality Forum starting Wednesday is about, she said, is tackling and funding all areas where women have been “short-changed” -- forced marriage, gender-based violence, leaving school, experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change, trying to crack glass ceilings, losing out on innovation and technology, and ensuring their sexual and reproductive rights and health.

  • King Maswati not fled Eswatini's violent protests - PM

    The statement was made after a night of clashes between the security forces and those wanting reform.

  • Iowa approves $100M in provisional funding for sports and entertainment venues, hotels

    Iowa might provide $100 million toward capital investment projects across the state through the Iowa Reinvestment District Program, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced in a news release June 25.

  • Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

    The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. Officials said a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the intense heat that began late last week.

  • NCAA hits TCU men's basketball with three years probation over illegal payment to former assistant coach

    The school fired assistant men's basketball coach Corey Barker in 2019 after an FBI probe found he accepted a $6,000 payment from a business management firm.

  • Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Rebels build on capture of capital

    Tigrayan fighters continue their advance after wresting the regional capital from government forces.

  • Doses Top 3 Billion; ‘Grave Incident’ in N. Korea: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 3 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered around the world as the pace of the global rollout continues to accelerate. Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant strain in France, Germany, South Africa and other nations.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a “grave incident” stemming from quarantine negligence has created a crisis, according to a state media report th

  • Jill Biden Addressed Those Fishnets In Her Vogue Cover Interview

    Ever since Inauguration Day, Dr. Jill Biden has showcased one memorable look after another — made even more notable by the fact that she doesn’t use a stylist. In an interview with Vogue, for which Dr. Biden graced the August cover, the First Lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexanders said that Dr. Biden’s day-to-day looks — which have included the “Love” jacket, the Valentino tote featuring her dogs, and several pink moments — are “all her.” It’s noteworthy that a woman as busy as Dr.

  • Moscow court rejects appeal from imprisoned American

    A Moscow court on Monday rejected an imprisoned American's appeal against his nine-year sentence for assaulting police officers. The Moscow City Court upheld the sentence issued last year by a lower court, which convicted Trevor Reed for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. “I regret that the appellate court has not corrected this gross injustice, but it does not in any way affect the seriousness with which I and the U.S. government will continue to pursue this matter for Trevor to get him released so that he can go home and be with his family," U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan told reporters outside the court after attending the hearing.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Symbolic funeral in Baghdad after U.S. strike

    Waving Iraqi and PMF flags, fighters stood in ranks on Tuesday (June 29) as the crowd waited for the arrival of coffins draped in Iraqi flags and then carried through the crowd. On Monday (June 28), the Iraqi government condemned the U.S. air raid against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, of being repeated.It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.Several PMF members and protesters who spoke to Reuters during the funeral said they are demanding the total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, where it still has about 2,500 forces.The Iran-aligned factions, which are the most powerful in the PMF, have since Islamic State's defeat in 2017 expanded their military, political and economic power and attacked bases housing the remaining U.S. forces in Iraq.

  • AOC Dismisses Concerns about Rising Crime in Cities: ‘Hysteria’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed recently that concern over a recent surge in crime in U.S. cities is “hysteria.”

  • EXPLAINER: Why and when are companies criminally charged?

    Lawyers representing former president Donald Trump's company say they believe the Manhattan district attorney plans to ask a state grand jury to indict the Trump Organization in an investigation that involves fringe benefits paid to employees. State and federal prosecutors have a long history of filing criminal charges against corporations for mostly the same reasons prosecutions are brought against individuals.

  • Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Hit With Shocking New Slay Charge

    Rexburg Police DepartmentThe saga of the doomsday-obsessed mom accused of murdering her two kids took another stunning turn Tuesday when she was charged with hatching a conspiracy with her brother to kill her ex-husband.It’s the fourth slaying tied to Lori Vallow or her current husband, apocalypse author Chad Daybell, who is also accused of killing his previous wife weeks before he remarried.The new indictment comes as Vallow is confined to a mental health facility following a court ruling that

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Ilhan Omar Says She Doesn’t Regret Equating U.S. and Israel to Terror Groups

    During an appearance on CNN Tuesday evening, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar doubled-down on her comments equating Israel and the United States to terror organizations or state sponsors of terror.

  • Arizona Senate president lashes out after Maricopa County ditches subpoenaed machines

    Maricopa County should “never have approved” the election machines that were subpoenaed in the audit of the county's 2020 election if such an audit review found the machines couldn’t be reused, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday.