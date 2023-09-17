North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East

STORY: Video posted on Telegram by the Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov showed Kozlov, Moscow's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, and governor of Russia's far eastern Primorsky region, Oleg Kozhemyako, seeing off the North Korean leader at the end of his week-long visit.

Footage showed the North Korean leader walking along a red carpet to his train carriage in the Russian Far Eastern city of Artyom, and waving goodbye to the sounds of a military band.

The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on Russia's border with North Korea is over 200 km (124 miles).