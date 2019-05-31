Kim Jong-un 'executes envoy to US over collapse of Trump summit in Hanoi'

North Korea's special representative Kim Hyok-chol, seen here arriving for talks with his US counterpart Stephen Biegun in Hanoi - AFP

North Korea has reportedly executed five foreign ministry officials, including its special envoy to Washington, for the collapse of the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February.

Kim Hyok-chol, a former ambassador to Spain, and four other ministry officials responsible for laying the groundwork for the summit were charged with espionage on behalf of the US and were executed at Mirim Airport, outside Pyongyang, in March, South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

Kim Yong-chol, who had held several rounds of talks with Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, in the run-up to the failed Hanoi summit was also sentenced to a term of forced labour and ideological re-education, it reported, citing sources in the North.

Two other officials were sent to political prison camps, including Shin Hye-young, who served as interpreter to Kim Jong-un during the talks.

The newspaper reported that Mr Shin had “undermined the authority of the highest dignity” of the North Korean dictator by making an error in a translation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief

Kim Jong-un is reportedly carrying out a purge of officials in an effort to divert attention away from internal problems, including international sanctions that are exerting additional pressure on the already impoverished economy.

It is also widely believed that Mr Kim is trying to deflect blame for the failure of the summit. Before leaving for Vietnam, he had expressed confidence that he would return victorious, with President Donald Trump agreeing to lift sanctions.

Mr Kim’s anger has even extended to his own sister, it appears, with Kim Yo-jong not seen in public since the dictator’s delegation returned to Pyongyang.

She did not appear in official coverage of public events attended by the ruling party’s authoritative politburo last month, reported the NK News website at the time.

Her absence could mean that she has been removed from the elite ruling committee. While she attended the parliamentary assembly meeting, her name was also not included on the list of alternate politburo members.

North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary on Thursday that "Acting like one is revering the Leader in front (of others) but dreaming of something else when one turns around, is an anti-Party, anti-revolutionary act that has thrown away the moral fidelity toward the Leader, and such people will not avoid the stern judgment of the revolution."

"There are traitors and turncoats who only memorise words of loyalty toward the Leader and even change according to the trend of the time," the commentary said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong, who has not been seen since the failed summit