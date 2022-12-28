North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he'll continue his provocative run of weapons displays.

Kim’s statement came as animosities with rival South Korea rose sharply this week as the South accused the North of flying drones across the rivals’ border for the first time in five years. This year, North Korea already performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to modernize its arsenal and increase its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

During the Tuesday session at the ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim analyzed new security challenges in international politics and on the Korean Peninsula and clarified principles and directions to take in external relations and fights against enemies to protect national interests and sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim “set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation,” KCNA said, without elaborating.

Some observers say the new goals could be related to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce a spate of high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead missiles, a more agile long-range weapon, a spy satellite and advanced drones. They say Kim would eventually aim to use his boosted nuclear capability to force its rivals to accept the North as a legitimate nuclear state, a status he would think is essential in getting international sanctions on his country to be lifted.

On Monday, South Korea’s military fired warning shots and launched fighter jets and helicopters, after detecting what it called five North Korean drones that violated the South’s airspace. South Korea also flown its own surveillance assets, in a likely reference to unmanned drones, across the border into North Korea in response.

South Korea’s military said it had failed to shoot down the drones and offered a public apology over causing security concerns. President Yoon Suk Yeol called for strong air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea.

Some experts say the North Korean drone flights might have been designed to test South Korean and U.S. readiness and neutralize a previous inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement. They say North Korea likely assess its drone flights has caused security jitters and a domestic divide in South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim kicks off key party meeting ahead of New Year

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kicked off a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Tuesday, a venue he has often used to announce major policy decisions marking the New Year. The Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was convened on Monday, the official KCNA news agency said. The days-long gathering of party and government officials caps a year when the isolated country fired an unprecedented number of missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

  • S. Korea military sorry for failing to down North’s drones

    South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at a time when tensions remain high over North Korea’s torrid run of missile tests this year. A local county office sent emergency text messages notifying residents of a new batch of North Korean drones.

  • At least 27 dead in Buffalo after winter storm

    Buffalo's mayor is calling it a once-in-a-generation storm and ordering drivers to stay off the roads.

  • Non-working hydrants delay firefighters from putting out large apartment fire; dozens displaced

    Firefighters also had to rescue someone from a second-floor apartment who could not get out.

  • WATCH: Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens

    Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens

  • Buffalo, N.Y., digs out from deadly blizzard; warming could bring rain, slush

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) -Storm-weary road crews and residents of western New York state struggled on Tuesday to dig out from a deadly weekend blizzard, with snow still falling and forecasts for rapid warming and rains that could cause flooding and turn the frozen landscape to slush. The region in and around Buffalo, New York, downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario emerged as ground zero for an Arctic deep freeze and massive winter storm that extended over most of the United States last week and through the Christmas holiday as far south as the Mexican border. Confirmed storm-related deaths in New York's Erie and Niagara counties rose to 32 on Tuesday, officials said, as snowfall began to taper off.

  • Australia nearly 300 runs ahead at lunch, Day 3 vs Proteas

    David Warner’s fairytale innings ended abruptly but half-centuries from Travis Head and Alex Carey helped Australia to extend its lead to 290 runs on Day Three of the second test against South Africa. Australia had resumed Wednesday on 386-3 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 189. At lunch, Australia was 479-7, with Carey on 62 and an injured Cameron Green playing a supporting role on 14.

  • States continue to report deaths linked to major U.S. winter storm

    The U.S. death toll from the recent winter storm has reached 50, with at least 28 in Buffalo, New York, one of the hardest-hit areas.

  • Man arrested on hate crime charges after racist rant caught on video at In-N-Out Burger

    Jordan Krah was arrested on hate crime charges after police say he was caught on a TikTok video making racist comments at an In-N-Out Burger.

  • Buffalo mayor torches winter storm looters: 'They are the lowest of the low'

    Authorities in Buffalo, New York, have responded to reports of looting in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm that claimed the lives of at least 35 people.

  • South Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Move

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea sent drones across the border into North Korea for the first time on Monday, an unprecedented tit-for-tat military move after Kim Jong Un’s regime dispatched five unmanned aerial vehicles into its air space. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80

  • Russians "squeeze out" some advance, suffer losses in Lyman front Zelenskyy

    The areas of the front in the east of Ukraine are now particularly difficult, but the Ukrainian defenders are managing to destroy and capture the Russian invaders. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address on 26 December Quote: "The frontline.

  • Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo

    Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia's defence ministry said that given the latest events in the region and Belgrade's belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert. Kosovo's government called on NATO peacekeepers to remove the barricades, but said it had the capacity and readiness to act.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspends Trading on NASDAQ

    Argo Blockchain is suspending trading of its shares, with the Bitcoin miner indicating that it has a significant announcement on Wednesday.

  • Need a flash drive or hard drive? Amazon's having a massive one-day sale — save over 50%

    No more storage woes: Sandisk and WD_Black will save the day, with deeply discounted prices that will only last until midnight.

  • Serbia army on 'highest alert' over Kosovo protests

    STORY: Serbia's defense ministry said in a statement late on Monday that in response to the latest events in the region and its belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert.Around 50,000 Serbs live in the northern part of Albanian-majority Kosovo and refuse to recognize the Pristina government or the state. They see Belgrade as their capital and are backed by Serbia, from which Kosovo declared independence in 2008.It added police had the capacity and readiness to act but were waiting for NATO's KFOR Kosovo peace-keeping force, which maintains a neutral role, to respond to their request to remove the barricades.

  • Lily Collins Kissed Her Husband in a Look That's So Not Emily in Paris

    Emily Cooper would hate the shoes, but at least Collins is actually lucky in love!

  • Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

    The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it's significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought. Fox, 39, returned to federal court four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

  • The UN has said nuclear war is 'back within the realm of possibility.' Here are the places in the US most likely to be hit in a nuclear attack.

    An Insider map shows the essential points Russia would have to attack to wipe out the US's nuclear forces, according to a nuclear weapons expert.

  • Far-Right GOPer Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene: You ‘Crossed a Rubicon!’

    Reuters/Amanda Andrade-RhoadesFar-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a Rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership.The remarks made by Biggs come as the race for Republican House Speaker intensifies—with potshots being doled out by competing GOP factions.On one side of the divide, Republicans have a “Never Kevin Five” that includes Biggs, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-