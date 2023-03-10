North Korea's Kim orders intensified 'real war' drills

Claire LEE
·2 min read

Kim Jong Un ordered North Korea's military to intensify drills for a "real war", state media reported Friday, as the leader oversaw a fire assault drill with his daughter in tow.

Photographs showed Kim and his daughter, both wearing matching black jackets, accompanied by uniformed officers as they watched an artillery unit fire a volley of missiles on Thursday.

The South Korean military said yesterday it had detected the launch of one ballistic missile and was analysing the possibility of multiple launches from the same location.

Photographs released Friday by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showed at least six missiles being fired at the same time by the Hwasong unit, which it said is trained for "strike missions".

The unit "fired a powerful volley at the targeted waters in the West Sea of Korea", KCNA said.

While inspecting the drills, Kim told soldiers to be prepared for "two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war", according to KCNA.

Such units should be "steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war in a diverse way in different situations", he added.

The drill came as South Korea and the United States prepared to kick off on Monday their largest joint exercises in five years.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their worst points in decades, with the nuclear-armed North conducting ever more provocative banned weapons tests while the South ramps up security cooperation with Washington in response.

- Attack air bases -

The drill marked another high-profile appearance for Kim's daughter, who is believed by South Korean intelligence to be his second child, named Ju Ae.

She is regarded by some experts as Kim's de facto heir. North Korean media have only identified her as his daughter, and not released any other details, including her name.

Believed to be around 11 years old, she was seen sitting near Kim as he inspected the drill.

"It looks like Ju Ae's appearance in events related to the North's nuclear or missile developments... has been regularised," Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

Pyongyang has long claimed its nuclear weapons and missile programmes are for self-defence, while bristling over US-South Korea military exercises, describing them as rehearsals for an invasion.

KCNA said the Thursday drill was set "under the simulated conditions of the major elements of the enemy operation airport".

North Korea's air force is the weakest link in its military, and the exercise highlights the strategy to compensate for that, experts said.

"North Korea's latest drills, like many of its previous ones, has the purpose of blocking South Korean (warplanes) from taking off," An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

cdl/ceb/qan

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi handed historic third term as president

    Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote. 

  • Who is China's President Xi Jinping?

    When Xi Jinping took power in 2012, some observers predicted he would be the most liberal Communist Party leader in China's history, based on his low-key profile, family backstory and perhaps a degree of misguided hope.- Systematic, low profile - Nowadays, the cave Xi slept in is a domestic tourist draw, used to emphasise traits such as his concern for China's poorest.

  • North Korean leader Kim calls for intensified drills in case of 'real war'

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a "real war" if necessary, state media said on Friday, after the leader oversaw a fire assault drill that it said proved the country's capabilities. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding it was analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area. Photos released by the North's KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired at the same time.

  • North Korea Slams US ‘War Preparation,’ Fires Off Missiles

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over live-fire drills where his military launched several suspected short-range ballistic missiles after his sister threatened the US with consequences if it goes ahead with joint exercises with South Korea.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros.

  • UN signs deal to salvage stranded oil from tanker off Yemen

    The United Nations announced Thursday it signed an agreement to purchase a very large vessel that can transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude now stranded in a rusting tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen. The deal is the first step in an eventual operation to evacuate the cargo and eliminate the threat of massive environmental damage from a possible oil spill or explosion. Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. Development Program, told a news conference that the deal was signed with Euronav, the world’s largest independent tanker company, to secure the purchase of a large crude carrier for the endeavor.

  • US sanctions Chinese network that sold drone components to Iran, says UAVs were used by Russia in Ukraine

    The Treasury Department announced new sanctions Thursday on a China-based network that sells aerospace components to Iran for manufacturing drones.

  • Nord Stream could be 'false flag' operation: Germany

    STORY: Germany's government is warning that the story in the New York Times this week that a pro-Ukrainian group may be behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year should be treated with caution, because the attack could still have been a so-called "false flag" operation.In other words, the true perpetrators could have staged the incident to blame Ukraine, even if that country had nothing to do with it.The reactions to the story from world powers highlight both the mystery of the incident and the secretive nature of their war plans.Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on Wednesday said it wouldn't be first time such a false flag event happened, and that there were what he called "expert opinions" indicating it, without elaborating.He was at a summit in Stockholm also attended by NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who called the media reports "strange" and that the incident had nothing to do with Ukraine's government. Stoltenberg said investigations are ongoing. The U.S. has said the same."There are ongoing national investigations and I think it's right to wait until those are finalised before we say anything more about who was behind." The New York Times story revolves around intelligence reportedly reviewed by U.S. officials. Reuters can't verify the claims. The Times says the intelligence reports drew no firm conclusions, but that pro-Ukraine saboteurs were likely behind it.It also said there was no evidence that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy or any of his top officials played a role.The possible motive, according the Times: That destroying the pipeline would remove a potential method for Russia to get leverage over Europe through gas exports. It is something Ukraine and its allies had warned about for years.The Russian government has suggested that the New York Times report could be a coordinated effort to divert attention.Meanwhile, two other reports from the German newspaper Zeit and ARD, a news channel, are reporting that authorities have identified a boat used in the sabotage.It's said to be a yacht rented by five men and a woman using forged passports. The yacht's owner is a company in Poland owned by Ukrainian citizens, although the nationalities of the renters is unknown.

  • Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

    Nadym Khmaladze, who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained during protests in Georgia. Source: Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty) The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Khmaladze's detention.

  • S. Korea appeals court ruling ordering compensation for survivors of Vietnam War massacre

    Following the news, Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang described the South Korean government’s move to appeal the ruling as “extremely regrettable.” “Vietnam's policy is to put aside the past and look towards the future but this does not mean that we deny the truth of history,” Hang said in a press conference on Thursday.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

    North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its western coast, South Korea’s military said. The launch came as the United States and South Korea prepare to hold their biggest combined military training exercises in years next week to counter the threat of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, which leader Kim Jong Un has aggressively expanded in recent years despite his country's deepening economic isolation and pandemic-related difficulties. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired at around 6:20 p.m. from an area near the western coastal city of Nampo.

  • China's Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. The endorsement of Xi's appointment by the ceremonial National People's Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012. Xi, 69, had himself named to a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power once a decade.

  • An extremely alarming call for Putin. The ghost of 1917 appeared in Russia

    Putin is not strengthening the Russian state, he is destroying it.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.

  • 'Surreal': Marine sniper describes attack that killed 183 during US withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Suicide bombing, hectic withdrawal from Afghanistan recalled as congressional panel probes Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war.

  • Ukraine destroys Russian Buk air defense system, over 700 soldiers in last 24 hours

    Ukraine’s forces conducted a number of air and artillery strikes on important positions of the Russian invasion forces, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on March 8.

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • Plans for renaming celebration of Fort Benning announced

    The United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence announced details for the official renaming celebration of Fort Benning Wednesday. On May 11, 2023, Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore to honor retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their contributions to the U.S. Army. Officials said the Naming Commission selects names that represent and honor the heroism, sacrifices and values of the Army’s men and women.

  • In a War Over Taiwan, First Step Needs to Be Sinking Chinese Ships, Air Force General Says

    One of the first things the U.S. military would have to do if it fought China in the defense of Taiwan would be to sink Chinese ships, said the commander of the U.S.'s Pacific Air Forces.

  • Josh Hawley thinks you’re too stupid to realize Tucker Carlson is lying to you | Opinion

    The Fox News host hates Donald Trump “passionately.” So why is the Missouri senator defending those ridiculous Jan. 6 video fragments?

  • What are Ukrainian pilots being trained to do in the US? – expert view

    After it was confirmed that the Ukrainian pilots had arrived at a U.S. military base in Tucson, Arizona, Oleh Katkov, editor-in-chief of the Defense Express military news site, shared his thoughts with NV on what the goals of the Ukrainian fliers’ training might be.