North Korea's Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test

2
Josh Smith
·3 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time on Saturday in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand inspecting the launch of the nuclear-armed country's largest ballistic missile the day before.

North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

The biggest surprise, however, was the presence of Kim's daughter, whose existence had never been publicly confirmed before.

KCNA did not name the girl, who is seen in photographs in a white puffy coat holding hands with her father as they look at the massive missile.

"This is the first observed occasion where we have seen Kim Jong Un's daughter at a public event" Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the U.S.-based Stimson Center. "It is highly significant and represents a certain degree of comfort on Kim Jong Un's part that he would bring her out in public in such fashion."

Kim is believed to have as many as three children, two girls and a boy, experts said. Some observers believed one of those children was seen in footage of celebrations for a national holiday in September.

In 2013 retired American basketball star Dennis Rodman said Kim had a "baby" daughter named Ju Ae. After a trip to North Korea that year, Rodman told The Guardian newspaper he had spent time with Kim and his family, and held the baby.

Ju Ae is estimated to be about 12-13 years of age which means that in about four to five years she will be preparing to attend university, or go into military service, Madden said.

"This would indicate that she will be educated and trained to go into leadership -- it could be preparing for her to assume the central leader's position or she could become an adviser and behind-the-scenes player like her aunt," he said.

North Korea has never announced who would follow Kim in the event he is incapacitated, and with few details known about his young children, analysts had speculated that his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.

The appearance of the leader's daughter at this event could suggest fourth generation hereditary succession and that core North Korean elites need to prepare themselves for that eventuality, Madden added.

"Her presence is for an elite audience," he said.

Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, also made a rare appearance at Friday's launch, according to KCNA.

"Whenever Ri Sol Ju appears, there is strategic messaging involved. Normally designed to tamp down tensions, counter other aggressive messaging (like tests), or show Kim family cohesion in times of internal troubles," said Ken Gause, a North Korea leadership expert with CNA, a U.S.-based non-profit research organization.

Her presence also fits a trend of Kim "normalizing" politics inside the regime and the dynamics around his position as supreme leader, Gause added.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump's Sudden Absence From Politics Mocked With A Thriller Movie Trailer

    Donald Trump's daughter is "Gone Girl" in the "Late Show" spoof.

  • Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads

    Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information. The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were both 21 years old, were…

  • Response to negative TV news report by HOA shows how it’s done | Opinion

    A San Antonio, Texas, homeowner’s car was wrongfully towed recently by her HOA, which had previously indicated the vehicle would be allowed to be parked temporarily at the spot it was occupying. The homeowner responded by reporting the incident to her favorite local TV news station.

  • Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales; Congress wants answers

    LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ticketmaster canceled Friday's planned ticket sales to the general public for Taylor Swift's 2023 U.S. concert tour as 3.5 billion ticket requests from fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed the website with record demand. Meanwhile customer complaints mounted over high prices and poor service, and prominent members of the U.S. Congress backed public pleas for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Ticketmaster on antitrust grounds. The American singer's highly anticipated "Eras" tour, her first in five years, had already set the entertainment industry abuzz.

  • Russia destroyed 3 million hectares of forest and ruined 332 educational facilities Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has said that due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, almost 3 million hectares of forest have been destroyed and 332 educational facilities ruined. Source: Zelenskyy, in an address to the student community of Ireland Quote: "Russia claims to act to protect the environment, but for some reason has ruined almost 3 million hectares of forest in our country with its aggression! The forests have burned as a result of artillery attacks.

  • 20 gift ideas to show your spouse how much you care

    Looking for the perfect gift for your spouse? These are the most popular holiday gifts your spouse will love.

  • Sign up for Walmart+ today and get exclusive access to Black Friday deals

    Join Walmart+ today and get exclusive access to Black Friday deals, plus tons of other shopping perks. Learn more here.

  • Russia beat, starved, and electrocuted people from a captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant in a web of underground prisons, escaped workers say

    The former director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant told the Wall Street Journal that workers were tortured by Russian intelligence agents.

  • Best Black Friday Walmart deals 2022: Everything you need to know

    Black Friday is well and truly on the way. The big shopping event is set for November 25, which means that it’s only one week away. In other words, it’s well and truly time to start thinking about the kinds of deals that you might want to take advantage of during the big event. This … The post Best Black Friday Walmart deals 2022: Everything you need to know appeared first on BGR.

  • First TVs, now tortillas: U.S. companies set minimum prices to halt discounting

    Makers of everything from toys to tortillas are increasingly setting minimum prices on their goods to maintain profits and limit price cutting as retailers like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc try to grab sales from each other online. Now, as shoppers stick with the pandemic habit of buying more household basics online, companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co have in recent months used what are known as minimum advertised price policies on less expensive products like its Optic White Pro Series toothpaste on Amazon, a person familiar with the matter said. The Pro Series toothpaste, now advertised for about $9.96 on Amazon, is a higher-margin product where Colgate wants to protect its profits amid soaring costs.

  • Kansas county to fund search of decades of detective's cases

    Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit $1.7 million to digitize boxes of files related to former Kansas City police detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is accused in two federal indictments of sexually harassing and raping Black females for years while he was a law enforcement officer, and of taking bribes and providing protection to a sex trafficking operation in the 1990s.

  • 'Happened very, very quickly': Walton sheriff offers details in fatal shooting of suspect

    Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson defends his deputies in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect, calling it "clear-cut."

  • World Cup fan goes viral after buying beer from each country playing. ‘Here we go!’

    Some beers were harder to collect than others — and required travel, the fan said.

  • Russia's Navalny says he has been put in solitary punishment cell

    Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin and a strong opponent of the war in Ukraine, is already serving prison terms totaling 11-1/2 years for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations, all of which he rejects as trumped-up charges. Navalny said that just days before close family members had been due to arrive to see him, prison officials told him he was considered an "egregious offender" and would be transferred to a cramped cell, where long visits were not allowed. He ended his series of tweets urging people to campaign against the war and Putin.

  • Charlotte church volunteer, soccer coach arrested for child sex abuse crimes

    Breaking news: Police say the man arrested has ties to multiple churches in and around Charlotte, and a youth soccer program.

  • General Staff reports on number of convicts that Russia enlisted in a week

    About 650 convicts were recruited in penal institutions of Russia over the past week. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details:the General Staff has reported that enlisted convicts had been sent to Rostov Oblast for further training.

  • North Korea fires missile after threatening 'fiercer' step

    North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. After detecting the launch, South Korean, U.S. and Japanese militaries quickly condemned the launch that they say threatens stability in the region.

  • Russia abducts “difficult teenagers” from Donbas to Chechnya for “military-patriotic education”

    Russia has abducted allegedly “difficult teenagers” from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts to Chechnya for “military-patriotic education,” Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov reported on the Telegram messenger on Nov. 16.

  • Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara 'really blessed' to return from torn Achilles after 13 months

    Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara made his season practice debut Wednesday, 409 days after he tore his Achilles in a game against the Chicago Bears

  • Fed's Collins: Another 75-bps hike could be ahead

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control. "We're now in a phase where deliberate increments - all of the possible increments - should be on the table as we decide what is sufficiently tight," Collins told CNBC. The Fed has lifted its policy rate more rapidly this year than any time since the 1980s, including four straight 75-basis-point increases that by early this month had brought short-term borrowing costs to a 3.75%-4% range, from near zero in March.