North Korea's Kim stresses 'formidable striking capabilities' after latest missile test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that his country will develop "formidable striking capabilities" to defend against all outside threats after conducting its latest missile test, Reuters reported.

North Korea launched its Hwasong-17 missile on Thursday, saying this was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile yet, according to Reuters.

"Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said in a statement, according to state news agencies.

North Korea's neighbors, South Korea and Japan, both confirmed that the latest missile launch was higher and longer than previous ones.

Kim said the new missiles will help deter military aggression by the United States, which has aimed to pressure North Korea to hand over or reduce its nuclear arsenal and ambitions.

U.S. officials announced on Friday that they will push to strengthen United Nations sanctions against North Korea after its latest missile launch, but Chinese and Russian officials oppose the move and have argued for sanctions to be relaxed.

Kim noted that North Korea's nuclear force will become a "more perfect and stronger strategic force," Reuters noted.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test. Kim was meeting with officials, scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state news agency KCNA reported. "Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," Kim said, according to the report.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Ukrainian forces have retaken city of Irpin, mayor saysZelensky says Ukraine won't compromise on territorial integrity in peace talksNo clear pathway to peace in UkraineKremlin censors Zelensky's interview with Russian journalistsZelensky opens the door for Ukraine neutrality in Russia peace dealStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s worldwide walkbackMacron warns against escalation after Biden calls Putin "a butcher

  • UNAids chief Winnie Byanyima tells of sexual assault ordeal

    "I was shocked, I was 18... This was an attempted rape," Winnie Byanyima tells the BBC.

  • Analysts investigate possibility of N.Korea missile test 'deception'

    Reports suggest North Korea's biggest missile test ever may not have been what it seemed, raising new questions over the secretive country's banned weapons programme. North Korea said it had test-fired its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the first test of a missile that size since 2017. North Korean state media heralded the launch as an "unprecedented miracle", and South Korean and Japanese officials independently confirmed flight data that showed it flew higher and longer than any previous test.

  • EU states freeze $130 million worth of Lebanese assets

    Authorities in three European countries have frozen more than $130 million in assets linked to an investigation into money laundering in Lebanon, a European Union agency said Monday. The measures taken by officials in France, Germany and Luxembourg come as Lebanon grapples with a devastating economic crisis and coincide with domestic and European investigations of its longtime central bank governor, Riad Salameh. The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or Eurojust, said the investigation targets five suspects accused of money laundering.

  • Trump says Putin 'smart,' but made a 'big mistake' invading Ukraine

    Former President Trump on Saturday repeated his praise of several authoritarian leaders, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "smart."During a rally in Commerce, Ga., Trump referred to those authoritarian leaders as strong, saying "the smartest one gets to the top."Trump said China's Xi was smart because he "runs 1.5 billion people with an iron fist," while he called North...

  • Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition "terrorists"

    Anti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning carrying signs saying "uproot the fascist military." Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his speech rejected any talks with "terrorist" opposition. A five-point peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for talks on all sides, but so far has seen little progress.

  • UK to 'strain every last sinew' to get N.Ireland protocol deal, minister says

    Britain will "strain every last sinew" to reach agreement with the European Union on overhauling Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements before considering suspending parts of the deal, its minister for the region said on Monday. Britain and the EU have been trying for months to solve an impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol, the trading rules for the British-run region which London signed up to but now says are unworkable. Britain has long threatened to trigger Article 16 of the deal that allows either side to unilaterally stop implementing parts of the protocol.

  • Why Shares of Dogecoin, EOS, and Theta Are Rising Today

    The crypto market stormed back this weekend, with the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, now topping $47,400. The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has risen nearly 7.5% over the last 24 hours as of noon today. The price of EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) has risen nearly 13%, while the price of Theta (CRYPTO: THETA) is trading roughly 9% higher.

  • Warriors’ Draymond Green after latest loss: “I’m playing terrible”

    "I've never really been on a team that gets worse when I'm on the floor and that's kind of where we are right now."

  • George Russell: Forget baby steps, Mercedes need 'some big leaps' forward to compete for title

    George Russell has warned that Mercedes need to take “big leaps rather than baby steps” if they want to get back into this year’s title race, admitting they are currently closer to being the fourth-fastest team than the second.

  • It's hard to see right now whether Russia is using gold to get around sanctions, UBS strategist says

    It will take months to check any changes in the $140 billion gold stockpile held by Russia's central bank, UBS strategist Joni Teves said.

  • New Vikings defensive back Chandon Sullivan has Packers fans calling him a “traitor”

    The Vikings recently signed defensive back Chandon Sullivan, who jumped from Green Bay to Minnesota with a one-year contract. In comments to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Sullivan said that he has Packers fans accusing him of treason. “Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick [more]

  • Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles

    The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in rubles, Germany’s energy minister said Monday. Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Habeck said that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand.”

  • Russia aims to divide Ukraine 'like North and South Korea' after failing to conquer the whole country, Ukrainian military intelligence says

    Putin is now prioritizing seizing the east and south of the country, according to Ukrainian military intel chief Kyrylo Budanov.

  • LOOK: Trace McSorley makes return visit to Penn State

    LOOK: Trace McSorley visited Penn State's football facilities this weekend

  • Ukraine has already lost more than $560 billion as a result of Russian invasion: economy minister

    "Every day the numbers change and unfortunately they are increasing," Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Monday.

  • Chandon Sullivan ‘excited’ to join Vikings even if it’s ‘weird’ coming from archrival Packers

    Chandon Sullivan has seen some of the comments since he bolted Friday from the Green Bay Packers to the Vikings, and he just shrugs them off. “Some fans say I’m a traitor but they’ve got to understand, we don’t pick ourselves, the GM (does),’’ Sullivan said Saturday in a phone interview. “(The comments) are kind of funny, but it comes with the territory.” Sullivan, a defensive back, signed a ...

  • Texas Wildfire Rapidly Expanding as Dry Weather Fans Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas wildfire that forced some residents to evacuate has almost doubled in a size in a matter of hours as dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectThe Crittenbur

  • IRS faces steep climb in clearing old tax returns

    Former IRS officials and experts are casting serious doubt on the agency's ability to clear by the end of this year tens of millions of unprocessed tax returns delayed by the pandemic. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig vowed to Congress last week that the agency would "absolutely" clear the backlog by the end of 2022, but operational demands that confounded the agency last year show no signs of letting up, raising questions about meeting the...