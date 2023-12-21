North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack'

STORY: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un says Pyongyang would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remark as he, and his daughter, met with soldiers working for the military's missile bureau.

According to state media, Kim congratulated them on this week's missile launch, which has been widely condemned by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

North Korea on Monday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that, according to Japanese officials, had a range of more than 9,000 miles and could hit anywhere in the U.S.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Pyongyang was widely criticized:

“We have used every word to describe the DPRK's continued threats to international peace and security. Flagrant. Unacceptable. Reckless. Egregious. All of these words still apply. But today I offer another word. Ridiculous.

“I must begin by expressing once again our condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the utterly unacceptable provocation by North Korea in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions."

The U.S. and South Korea have increased the intensity of joint military drills, with South Korea's defense ministry releasing footage of soldiers shooting targets.

Along with Japan, they have also activated a new system to detect and assess North Korea's missile launches in real-time.

Washington had until now shared such information separately with South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has slammed the new system as part of U.S. efforts to incite confrontation.

It says it has a sovereign right to operate a ballistic missile program for self defense.