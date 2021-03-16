North Korea's Kim Yo-jong warns U.S. against "causing a stink"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Monday warned the Biden administration to "refrain from causing a stink," according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Why it matters: The North Korean regime's first comments about the Biden administration come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visit South Korea and Japan this week.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King's College London, noted in a statement that Kim's warning was an "attempt to change the narrative" from discussions with allies about China to "North Korea's threats to bring instability."

What she's saying: "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," said Kim, who holds a high-ranking position in North Korea's only political party.

  • "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."

  • She also reiterated North Korea's opposition to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military exercises, accusing the nations of launching a "war game" against Pyongyang with the launch of the latest one on the Korean Peninsula this month.

"War exercises and dialogue, hostility and cooperation can never exist together."

Kim Yo-jong

For the record: The warning comes hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration had "not received any response" from North Korea on the issue of dialogue with the U.S.

Of note: U.S.-South Korean military drills were scaled back during former President Trump's administration as a gesture of goodwill as part of efforts to keep open dialogue on North Korea and its nuclear weapons program.

  • Trump met with Kim Jong-un three times, becoming in 2019 the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea. The two leaders also exchanged personal letters, but a deal on denuclearization was never reached.

  • The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet member after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • Thomas Tuchel backs Kai Havertz to fill number nine role for Chelsea

    German international Havertz was denied by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s smart reaction save early in the second half.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Reporter suggests Bengals as one of the teams ‘lining up’ for Joe Thuney

    Are the Cincinnati Bengals about to get in on the Joe Thuney sweepstakes?

  • Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

    Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday. Germany became the latest in a number of European nations that have stopped using AstraZeneca doses on Monday after reports of recipients falling ill. "Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Montreal.

  • AP sources: Jets agree with DE Lawson, WR Davis, LB Davis

    The New York Jets got their long-elusive pass rusher, a No. 1 wide receiver and a playmaking linebacker. The biggest splash came Monday night when the Jets agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. New York also agreed to deals with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and former Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, according to people with direct knowledge of the decisions.

  • Atletico look to Suarez for inspiration in Chelsea rescue mission

    Atletico Madrid's hopes of coming back against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday may depend on Luis Suarez returning to form on his return to the country where he became one of the best in the world.

  • Mitt Romney calls for ‘economic and diplomatic’ boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Utah senator said US spectators should stay home and prohibiting athletes from competing in 2022 winter games is ‘wrong’ answer Mitt Romney at the Capitol in Washington DC on 13 February. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The US should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympic Games next year, Mitt Romney said on Monday – but not by keeping its skiers, curlers and bobsledders at home. In a New York Times column, the Utah senator said Washington should implement “an economic and diplomatic boycott” of the quadrennial winter sports jamboree. Such a move, he said, would “demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda and expose their abuses”. Romney went on to list such abuses. China, he wrote, had “reneged on its agreement to allow Hong Kong self rule; it has brutally suppressed peaceful demonstrators and incarcerated respected journalists”. “It is exacting genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities; Uighur women are forcefully sterilized or impregnated by Han Chinese men. Adults, ripped from their families, are sentenced into forced labor and concentration camps. Among ethnic Chinese, access to uncensored broadcast news and social media is prohibited. Citizens are surveyed, spied upon and penalized for attending religious services or expressing dissent.” Romney is a former venture capitalist and Massachusetts governor who famously took charge of preparations for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debate has raged ever since over the extent to which he helped to “save” an operation dogged by financial and management scandals. Romney won the Republican nomination for president in 2012, a race he lost after Barack Obama pulled away in the home straight. The Republican’s Secret Service codename was the appropriately the Olympic-sounding “Javelin” and he regularly referred to his success in Salt Lake City. Beijing last hosted the summer Olympics in 2004. It will be the first city to host the winter games too, but it seems sure to face some sort of boycott. Groups representing Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong and campaigners for democracy in China are pushing for athletes or diplomatic boycotts. Having failed to persuade the International Olympic Committee to move the games out of China, activists are targeting national committees, athletes and sponsors. The US last mounted a boycott in 1980, when American athletes stayed away from the summer games in Moscow in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. China also stayed away then. But in Romney’s view now, “prohibiting our athletes from competing in China [in 2022] is the easy, but wrong, answer”. “… The right answer is an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. American spectators – other than families of our athletes and coaches – should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets. American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the games should send them to US venues instead. “Rather than send the traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials to Beijing, the president should invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent us.” Romney also called on NBC, which broadcasts the Olympics in the US, to “refrain from showing any jingoistic elements of the opening and closing ceremonies and instead broadcast documented reports of China’s abuses”. In his own column on Monday, for Fox News, the Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz said US athletes “should go to Beijing next year proudly, bring home medal after medal, and show the world what it means to compete on behalf of a free society”.

  • Irving's 34, Harden's triple-double help Nets edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) It was clear from the noise in the seats, even with only about 1,600 fans in attendance. It was obvious from the emotion on the court, where Julius Randle had to be restrained by Knicks teammates after the buzzer following a call that went against him in the final seconds. New York's basketball rivalry was alive and heated Monday night.

  • Everyone’s Invited: Children recount 'rape culture' experiences

    More than 4,000 people have submitted their experiences to an online platform.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Virginia lawmakers prepare to battle the Pentagon over a potential cut to the carrier fleet

    Key lawmakers from naval hub Virginia are warning it's a blind alley, strategically and politically.

  • Catholic order commits to making $100 million in U.S. slavery reparations

    Jesuit priests pledged Monday to raise $100 million for the descendants of people enslaved by the Catholic order as part of a new racial reconciliation initiative in the U.S., the New York Times first reported.Why it matters: It's one of the biggest moves by an institution to atone for slavery, and "the largest effort by the Roman Catholic Church to make amends for the buying, selling and enslavement of Black people," church officials and historians told the NYT.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Protests over systemic racism in the past year have pushed lawmakers and companies to make or consider making reparations for slavery.Details: In a "first-of-its-kind partnership" among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers, the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation was created by the GU272 Descendants Association and the Jesuits "in the pursuit of racial healing and justice," per a statement from the Catholic order.The foundation is "rooted in the events of 1838, when 272 enslaved men, women and children were sold by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown University to plantation owners in Louisiana," according to the statement.A New Orleans bank later acquired by JPMorgan Chase used these enslaved people as collateral. JPMorgan will serve as a co-trustee and provide planning and advice as well as other services. What to expect: The group aims to support educational aspirations of descendants for future generations and actively enage, promote and support programs and activities that "highlight truth, accelerate racial healing and reconciliation, and advance racial justice and equality in America," per the statement."The Foundation aims to develop a full understanding of, and reconciliation with, the numerous institutions of higher education and other entities that profited from slavery," the statement added.Of note: The pledge is much less than the $1 billion called for by descendant leaders to the Catholic order.But the Rev. Timothy P. Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, and Joseph Stewart, the foundation's acting president, told the Times this remains the long-term goal.I am privileged to have been part of the dialogue process that led to the creation of the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation. The Gospel calls us to confess the sin of Jesuit slaveholding and to work for racial justice. https://t.co/wWum6G4lOM— Fr. Tim Kesicki, SJ (@FrTimSJ) March 16, 2021 Go deeper: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' 2021 Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

    One day after Harry Styles won the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, girlfriend Olivia Wilde appeared to share her reaction on social media.

  • This 5-Move Full-Body Dumbbell Workout By Kelsey Wells Will Leave You Shaking

    This quick and efficient 15-minute session will give you a taste of the trainer's PWR At Home 4.0 program, the most recent update to her original at-home lifting series.

  • Iran releases video of 'missile city' base

    A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls. It did not give any details on its location.The report said the base's "electronic warfare equipment" included radar, monitoring, simulation, and disruption systems."What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," Guards commander Major general Hossein Salami said in the broadcast.Last year, the Guards force said it had built a number of underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline.Iran, which routinely boasts of technological advances in its armed forces, has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East.

  • Selection Sunday winners and losers: Contrasting fortunes for No. 1 seeds

    The 2021 men's March Madness bracket reveal was cruel to some and kind to others.

  • French tourist jailed in Iran charged with spying, lawyer says

    Iranian authorities have charged French tourist Benjamin Briere, arrested 10 months ago, with espionage and "propaganda against the system", one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday. The news comes as the United States and European parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, including France, are trying to restore the pact that was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Trump's successor Joe Biden has offered to join European countries in talks to revive the accord, but Tehran says Washington should first lift sanctions imposed in 2018 by Trump.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is the movie fans deserved to see back in 2017

    Snyder's vision of the DC group is the superior version of the film, filled with many never-before-seen moments and a new villain.